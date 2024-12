PrideNverDies said: Like who would be their great white hope then?? Or will they just bring up the fact that Izzy went 1-3 and finally got a hail Mary KO? Pretend that Nemkov is the best LHW? Click to expand...

Not a "Hater" but I do have to ask why some fans speak in such absolutes about something that hasn't happened. It is not remotely unreasonable to say Alex has not faced a decent grappler since Jan who took Alex to a Split Decision. Ank is virtually undefeated and is younger and at least as well rounded as Jan. Alex's biggest area of weakness, on paper at least is his grappling. He has not been matched with anyone who has grappling and specifically offensive TDs in his UFC career. He got all his MW success based off of his kickboxing history with Izzy. He was then rushed to a LHW title shot and still never faced a grappler.Its not being a hater to want to see him fight against an actual tough test and not more Showcase fights. If he KO's Ank I will be impressed. When he KO'd Jiri I was impressed, when he KO'd Hill I was impressed. When he KO'd Jiri I felt the rematch was rushed but it was impressive. Khalil was boring as the KO was a foregone conclusion. Not at all exciting watching a guy knowing he was predetermined to get obliterated.Ank vs Alex is an exciting match up because it could go either way.