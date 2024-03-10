What was Poirier saying to Trump after his win?

Dustin “McG WHAT! BSD WHAT! I’ll BRING THE ENTIRE EU TO ITS KNEES WHAT!!



AND THATS THE DAMN BOTTOM LINE CUZ DUSTIN DIAMOND SAID SO.”



Then he poured 2 beers into his mouth that mostly went down his chest.



Trump said “you’re a great great American Dustin” and gave a thumbs up.



Thought it was clear, things have really changed since the WWE merger.