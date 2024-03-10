What was Poirier saying to Trump after his win?

I couldnt hear it clearly, but I thought i heard him say
" I dont like you"

Yet Trump stood there clapping and fist pumping?

Or was Poirier talking to Dana, who was next to Trump?
 
Someone in the PBP said Dustin was saying, “France can’t fuck with America!” Or something like that.

Ignorant, but still dope if true. Hahhahahs
 
You're Next

tumblr_p98auofHnI1tcarlro1_500.gif
 
Dustin “McG WHAT! BSD WHAT! I’ll BRING THE ENTIRE EU TO ITS KNEES WHAT!!

AND THATS THE DAMN BOTTOM LINE CUZ DUSTIN DIAMOND SAID SO.”

Then he poured 2 beers into his mouth that mostly went down his chest.

Trump said “you’re a great great American Dustin” and gave a thumbs up.

Thought it was clear, things have really changed since the WWE merger.
 
