The issue is that there are different industry lobbies vying for power, and some of the studies are clearly bunk (e.g. the ones on saturated fat.) If you're not good at independent analysis and you just listen to what others tell you, you're 100% guaranteed to be confused because opinions will be paradoxical.



Take the fried food thing for example. You know they're bad because it's "common sense," maybe? But you don't actually know why do you? If you don't understand mechanisms of action, you have zero chance of telling apart truth from propaganda. I would argue it's bad because vegetable oils oxidize and produce free radicals at high heat. However I'm not worried about something fried in tallow or lard because those fats are highly stable at high temperatures, i.e. few free radicals. Other people, who are still on "fat is bad" propaganda of decades past, will argue that it's bad because it has fat in it. Which is completely stupid by the way, fat isn't inherent bad. Most people haven't read the studies on saturated fat, nor have the training to read them, so they assume they're correct but in fact they're not built properly and have a ton of confounding variables. For example the participants were asked to recall what they ate for the last year. People can't even remember what they ate yesterday. The participants who ate more saturated fats were also the ones who drank, smoked and ate junk food the most. In other words, there's no proof the poorer health of the saturated fat eaters was due saturated fat because a ton of confounding variables weren't adjusted for. So someone who trusts authority blindly (e.g. doctors who get like 1 hour of nutrition training) will think that eating tallow, butter, lard, etc, is insane and a one-way ticket to the grave.



Like I said, learn to think on your own or be burned.