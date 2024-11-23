PBAC
So things like fries and greasy things I get it.
But things like burgers and doner kebabs I don't really follow. A burger is just beef, bread, salad and sauce. None of these things are particularly unhealthy and a good burger can be plentiful with vegetables. Kebabs are the same things pretty much and swap out the meet with chicken etc... So what is actually the cause of this because on paper these foods offer an ideal balance of nutrients. A roast chicken with potatoes is a good nutritious meal but put it in a bun and it's suddenly unhealthy? A chicken sandwich is healthy but take the same ingredients for a burger and it's suddenly unhealthy?
I can't help but think the association with fast food is the cause of this idea.
