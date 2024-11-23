Social What makes some foods unhealthy

So things like fries and greasy things I get it.

But things like burgers and doner kebabs I don't really follow. A burger is just beef, bread, salad and sauce. None of these things are particularly unhealthy and a good burger can be plentiful with vegetables. Kebabs are the same things pretty much and swap out the meet with chicken etc... So what is actually the cause of this because on paper these foods offer an ideal balance of nutrients. A roast chicken with potatoes is a good nutritious meal but put it in a bun and it's suddenly unhealthy? A chicken sandwich is healthy but take the same ingredients for a burger and it's suddenly unhealthy?

I can't help but think the association with fast food is the cause of this idea.
 
If it's prepared by some people.


images
 
Yeah I don't get it. If you are dieing of starvation and I handle you a burger it will keep you alive so how is that unhealthy? What's unhealthy is eating a lot. if you don't eat much you can eat anything you want and it will never affect your health. Talking about normal food not those heavily processed industrial food those are nasty
 
Interently not bad, but as you mentionned, associated with fast food where everything is processed with chemical, sugar and sodium.
 
The issue is that there are different industry lobbies vying for power, and some of the studies are clearly bunk (e.g. the ones on saturated fat.) If you're not good at independent analysis and you just listen to what others tell you, you're 100% guaranteed to be confused because opinions will be paradoxical.

Take the fried food thing for example. You know they're bad because it's "common sense," maybe? But you don't actually know why do you? If you don't understand mechanisms of action, you have zero chance of telling apart truth from propaganda. I would argue it's bad because vegetable oils oxidize and produce free radicals at high heat. However I'm not worried about something fried in tallow or lard because those fats are highly stable at high temperatures, i.e. few free radicals. Other people, who are still on "fat is bad" propaganda of decades past, will argue that it's bad because it has fat in it. Which is completely stupid by the way, fat isn't inherent bad. Most people haven't read the studies on saturated fat, nor have the training to read them, so they assume they're correct but in fact they're not built properly and have a ton of confounding variables. For example the participants were asked to recall what they ate for the last year. People can't even remember what they ate yesterday. The participants who ate more saturated fats were also the ones who drank, smoked and ate junk food the most. In other words, there's no proof the poorer health of the saturated fat eaters was due saturated fat because a ton of confounding variables weren't adjusted for. So someone who trusts authority blindly (e.g. doctors who get like 1 hour of nutrition training) will think that eating tallow, butter, lard, etc, is insane and a one-way ticket to the grave.

Like I said, learn to think on your own or be burned.
 
Some will say the saturated fat. Some will say the carbs. Some will say the calories. Some will say the combination of high carbs and high fats together.

I mostly subscribe to that last one.
 
Portion sizes and calories. Those foods are also very calorie dense.

Doner kebab has a lot of calories then you add the sauce + additional pita/fries. It can easily be 1000-1500 calories for a small one. Go look nutritional info of fast food burgers. Their burgers tend to be small and they are about 400-500 calories. Big Mac is around 600 calories and it's not a lot of food. You can go to a mid tier chain restaurant for a better burger and the burgers are almost double the size. Something like a cheeseburger from Applebee's is around 1200 calories.I was looking at a mushroom burger from there and it was around 1600 calories.
 
Eating a salad is healthy... Eating 3 plates worth with a gallon of ranch isn't.
 
Humans are biologically programmed to be attracted to consuming high caloric foods containing fat, meat and sugars, of which fast foods have an overabundance of. None of these components are bad in themselves, it's the amount of them that are in fast foods that's the issue.

Everything is fine in moderation but fast food typically throws the concept out the window to provide unhealthy amounts of high caloric components, leading to inability to balance calories consumed and calories burned... which then leads to an unfortunate medical condition called fat-fuckitis.
 
Lard and sugar is a recipe for cancer and heart attacks.
 
Artificially derived ingredients you can’t pronounce or figure our how many syllables it has. This shit has no place in our digestive systems and RFK Jr is right to ask that we adhere to the euro standard in this country. Its been talked about since i was a child. Im a man Im 40!!
 
Watched the first episode of blue zone something on Netflix where the guy visits areas around the world famous for longevity. First stop was Okinawa and their diet consists of nutrient dense food, so far fewer calories than hamburger, and their motto is eat until stomach is 80% full. They eat purple Okinawan sweet potato and it has more of some nutrient than blueberries.
 
