I rather eat a $6 burger than this $6,000 burger!

Jan de Veen has truly outdone himself with the world’s most expensive burger, which is basically a culinary version of a Swiss Army knife—except it costs $6,000 and doesn’t help you open a can of beans.The patty is a blend of ground A5 Japanese Wagyu beef and chuck short ribs, because why settle for one type of beef when you can have two? It’s topped with white truffles, Paleta Iberico Bellota ham, and onion rings with Dom Perignon in the batter. I guess if you’re going to splurge on a burger, you might as well make it a little tipsy.And let’s not forget the Beluga caviar and king crab, because nothing says “I’m rich” like eating a tiny fish egg and a piece of sea monster. All of this is nestled between two halves of a saffron gold-leaf bun, which also has some Dom in it. I mean, if you’re going to use gold leaf, you might as well use it as a napkin for your $6,000 burger.Even the condiments are fancy, with a barbecue sauce that includes Kopi Luwak coffee and Macallan single malt whiskey. I guess if you’re going to have a burger, you might as well make it a little caffeinated and a lot alcoholic.So, next time you’re at a burger joint and see a $6 burger, just remember—that’s not de Veen’s burger. That’s just the price of the napkin.Why are we all obsessed with deconstructed avant-garde bullshit? Just give me a greasy double cheeseburger—I promise it won’t need therapy to figure out its identity!