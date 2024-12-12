1982

1984

The ThingBlade RunnerFanny and AlexanderGandhiPink Floyd: The WallE.T. the Extra-TerrestrialThe King of ComedyFirst BloodStar Trek II: The Wrath of KhanThe VerdictSophie's ChoiceTootsiePoltergeistThe Last UnicornFast Times at Ridgemont HighAn Officer and a GentlemanThe World According to GarpThe Year of Living DangerouslyDinerConan the Barbarian48hrsRocky IIICreepshowTronAnnieAirplane II: The SequelAmadeusOnce Upon a Time in AmericaThe TerminatorParis, TexasNausicaä of the Valley of the WindThis is Spinal TapGhostbustersThe Killing FieldsIndiana Jones and the Temple of DoomBeverly Hills CopA Nightmare on Elm StreetThe NaturalGremlinsKarate KidThe Neverending StoryTop Secret!1984Sixteen CandlesThe BountyStarmanRomancing in the StoneRepo ManPolice Academy2010: The Year We Make ContactThe Last StarfighterFootlooseRevenge of the NerdsStar Trek III: The Search for SpockPurple RainGreystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the ApesDuneRed DawnBachelor PartySplashFirestarter