Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
What is the 3 best years for film from the 1980s?
1982
The Thing
Blade Runner
Fanny and Alexander
Gandhi
Pink Floyd: The Wall
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The King of Comedy
First Blood
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
The Verdict
Sophie's Choice
Tootsie
Poltergeist
The Last Unicorn
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
An Officer and a Gentleman
The World According to Garp
The Year of Living Dangerously
Diner
Conan the Barbarian
48hrs
Rocky III
Creepshow
Tron
Annie
Airplane II: The Sequel
1984
Amadeus
Once Upon a Time in America
The Terminator
Paris, Texas
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
This is Spinal Tap
Ghostbusters
The Killing Fields
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Beverly Hills Cop
A Nightmare on Elm Street
The Natural
Gremlins
Karate Kid
The Neverending Story
Top Secret!
1984
Sixteen Candles
The Bounty
Starman
Romancing in the Stone
Repo Man
Police Academy
2010: The Year We Make Contact
The Last Starfighter
Footloose
Revenge of the Nerds
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Purple Rain
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes
Dune
Red Dawn
Bachelor Party
Splash
Firestarter
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
