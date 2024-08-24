A recent episode of the Ezra Klein show made me think of something that one of my IRL right-wing friends said: "I don't know what Democrats are running on except abortion."



The reason abortion is such a lightening rod in this election is that it is a symbol for the greater ideological shift happening in American politics. Klein's argument is that for a long time "freedom" has been at the center of our politics with the Republicans traditionally championing negative freedoms (the gov't not fucking with your right to X) while the Democrats have championed positive freedoms (the gov't helping you to be able to Y).



But that era of politics is over. What this election is now about is liberalism (traditional notions of personal freedom) vs. post-liberalism (JD Vance's Project 2025 version of MAGA that doesn't really speak in terms of personal freedoms at all).



I think it is a pretty compelling argument. It explains why Democrats are able to bring in so many traditional conservatives at this moment. The traditional conservatives may disagree with Democratic policies, but they at least agree on the terms on the debate... which MAGA rejects. It also explains why MAGA is able to attract some traditional Democratic voters that never self-identified as "liberal."



Personally, here's something I don't understand that maybe one of you brainy types can help me out with: What is the different between "post-liberalism" and fascism?



