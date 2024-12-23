Crime What is going on with all these migrants and crime?

Another piece of shit


Should take care of him Mexican cartel style, not just deport him so he can come back next month

 
Don't hope. Trump was POTUS 4 years and did almost nothing. Now you most likely will taste the same reality again.
 
Crimes committed by actual citizens still far outweigh crimes by migrants. Its not even close tbh. They just love to highlight and politicize the migrant crimes. Nothing gets rednecks blood bubbling like a migrant committing crimes. When Brent, the kid down the street shoots up a popeyes chicken cause they gave him no ketchup, it is what it is.
 
Ezekiel 25:17 said:
Crimes committed by actual citizens still far outweigh crimes by migrants. Its not even close tbh. They just love to highlight and politicize the migrant crimes. Nothing gets rednecks blood bubbling like a migrant committing crimes.
Well since you're big on statistics have you checked out FBI crime statistics by chance?

Rednecks sure aren't at the top lol.
 
DoctorTaco said:
It’s a hot button issue so it gets reported on and sensationalized in a way that the home team dirtbags don’t get.
You mean like when a white kills a black guy? Even unintentionally?

But no one gives a fuck when the opposite happens… even tho it’s at a much higher rate?
 
Ezekiel 25:17 said:
Crimes committed by actual citizens still far outweigh crimes by migrants. Its not even close tbh. They just love to highlight and politicize the migrant crimes. Nothing gets rednecks blood bubbling like a migrant committing crimes.
It’s important context that is only because of the obscene American black crime rate. It shouldn’t give the impression that migrants don’t commit a lot of crime because that’s a pretty high number to reach.

However, Any migrant crime is one crime more than we need to have as they don’t belong here. The black crime rate while astronomical is America’s responsibility that can’t be addressed with sane immigration policy and mass deportations. So it’s not even the same discussion.

But in actuality, we have tens of millions of illegals which means we have tens of millions of criminals.

if they’re illegal..they are a criminal via their presence as illegal entry and occupation is a crime.

Furthermore, If they are illegal and they are working a job and collecting a check as everybody admits all our illegals are doing. Then they can only be committing other crimes like identity theft and fraud. That is crime.
 
Ezekiel 25:17 said:
It is? Based on what?
It isn't even close.



160929-interracialkillings-graphic.png
 
