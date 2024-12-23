Ezekiel 25:17 said: Crimes committed by actual citizens still far outweigh crimes by migrants. Its not even close tbh. They just love to highlight and politicize the migrant crimes. Nothing gets rednecks blood bubbling like a migrant committing crimes. Click to expand...

It’s important context that is only because of the obscene American black crime rate. It shouldn’t give the impression that migrants don’t commit a lot of crime because that’s a pretty high number to reach.However, Any migrant crime is one crime more than we need to have as they don’t belong here. The black crime rate while astronomical is America’s responsibility that can’t be addressed with sane immigration policy and mass deportations. So it’s not even the same discussion.But in actuality, we have tens of millions of illegals which means we have tens of millions of criminals.if they’re illegal..they are a criminal via their presence as illegal entry and occupation is a crime.Furthermore, If they are illegal and they are working a job and collecting a check as everybody admits all our illegals are doing. Then they can only be committing other crimes like identity theft and fraud. That is crime.