What if Jones was injured like Arman the day before the fight?

It’s fair to say that Arman has to wait in line again to fight other opponents for title contention, but would Dana give this same treatment to Jones if Jones was injured the day before the main event?

I’d say hell no. The entire PPV would either be postponed/cancelled, or Jones would be replaced by another opponent like DC vs Anderson Silva at UFC 200 which by the way Silva was highly respected for doing that.

Just wanted to point out how privilege works and is centered around specific fighters.
 
