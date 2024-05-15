Opinion What does "Make America Great Again" mean to you? And how do you see it being great again?

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,210
Reaction score
42,531
Just curious what you americans think about that phrase "Make America Great Again". What does really mean to you?

From an outsiders point of view.

I think America is the most influential country in the world, that alone says there is greatness about the country.

Just in pop culture.

Movies
TV Shows
Music

You guys usually do it the best compared to the rest of the world when it comes to those 3 things.

Also what's your expectations for the country and the president at the time?
 
1. Returning to production at home rather than abroad.
2. Resurgence of the Middle Class
3. Relatively unified vision of the nation
4. Resurgence of pride in the nation

Now, do I think Trump would be the one to institute all these...no. But the question was about our ideas of "Make America Great Again".
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,305
Messages
55,548,986
Members
174,824
Latest member
Monsterbomb

Share this page

Back
Top