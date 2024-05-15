Just curious what you americans think about that phrase "Make America Great Again". What does really mean to you?



From an outsiders point of view.



I think America is the most influential country in the world, that alone says there is greatness about the country.



Just in pop culture.



Movies

TV Shows

Music



You guys usually do it the best compared to the rest of the world when it comes to those 3 things.



Also what's your expectations for the country and the president at the time?