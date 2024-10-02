What do you like to listen to when you're stoned out of your feckin' gourd?

I feel like there are basically two criteria I look for in music to enjoy when I'm high as fuck, and they usually stands in opposition to one another.



1: I want as much complexity as possible when it comes to texture. I want the music to be pulling my brain in as many different directions as possible and straight up having it's way with it.



2: I want repetition. I want to turn my brain off and let the music fairies take my brain and fly off with it and probably violently sodomise it while I'm not paying attention, but it doesn't really matter because I'm really not claiming ownership of my brain at the moment.







This mostly fits the first criterion. The album in general is a straight up braingasm, and the closing track is absolutely peak as fuck in that regard.







This is similar to the first song I mentioned in that it's a textural masterpiece supported by angelic lead vocals.







Jesus fucking fuck, how did Bach do so much with just a violin? Bach was divinely inspired, and I will accept no arguments on that front.







This album takes you by the hand and leads you to the land of darkness. It's not even my favorite Burzum album (Hvis Lyset Tar Oss shits on it from a great height), but it's so fucking hypnotic