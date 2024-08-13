Anyone listen to the new Smashing Pumpkins album?

TeTe
🤡🌎
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2008
- Messages
- 66,773
- Reaction score
- 44,261
Billy claimed that this album would return to their 90s sound, which I think it sort of did. It's definitely a straight up rock album as he claimed it would be. Which is a departure from Atum, which was a little too synthy for me. I liked a few songs out the 33 on that album but overall it was disappointing. This album is solid though. Definitely not super heavy on the distortion and fuzziness like Siamese Dream, but does sound more like Melancholy.