Anyone listen to the new Smashing Pumpkins album?

Billy claimed that this album would return to their 90s sound, which I think it sort of did. It's definitely a straight up rock album as he claimed it would be. Which is a departure from Atum, which was a little too synthy for me. I liked a few songs out the 33 on that album but overall it was disappointing. This album is solid though. Definitely not super heavy on the distortion and fuzziness like Siamese Dream, but does sound more like Melancholy.

 
Not bad, it's hard to stay relevant when you get older.

You only have a small window of opportunity to be at your best at music imo.
 
Honestly, I don't think I've listened to a Pumpkins album since Machina. I had no idea they were even still making music.
 
That song goes great with your ass avatar.
 
I was a hardcore Pumpkin fan back in the day and lucky enough to see them 3 times in 90s. Think their first 3 albums are classics and both Machina / Adore pretty great too.

But Billy seems to have lost his songwriting mojo over the years just releasing so many boring turgid albums. And wanky song titles. Most of their material over last 17 years is vastly inferior even to their early B sides imo and just nowhere their early brilliance. Don't know if it's partly to do with changing line up and other people's influence or just apathy. Or deliberately making music he knows his fans don't want. (I was bitterly disappointed with Atum as thought it was a sequel to Mellon Collie(!?) but just sounded like same boring old stuff Billy could write in his sleep imo.)

This latest is step in the right direction I guess but still very meh for me. I still rate SP as one of my all time favourite bands and think Billy is a genius though.
 
Which Rap album can you listen to now and take seriously.
