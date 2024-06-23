Which Rap album can you listen to now and take seriously.

Many of us spent our teenage and young adult life listening to some sort of hip hop. Getting into adulthood though, I myself began to stray away, especially as I began to knock on 40s door. Is just didnt appeal to me like it did when i was younger and for right reason.



Some things just dont age with you.



In saying that, there are certain albums I consider timeless. In the sense that the content is still just as potent or meaningful now as it was when it released.



What rap albums can you listen to now and not feel as though you are just too old for it?



For me:



Nas : Illmatic - It's like watching a scorcese flick. I get teleported back to early 90s NY every time. Imaginative storytelling at its best and advanced wordplay and lyrical content. No over excessive hustling/gangster stuff. Very well thought out.



Scarface : The Diary - Much like Nas' Illmatic, the storytelling and vivid wordplay have you hanging off every word. The theme of death is certainly touched on like no one else. In a very relatable fashion.



2pac : Makaveli - He was touching topics on here that people still dont or cant successfully hit without sounding stupid. This is grown man rap. Life lesson rap. Even the beef tracks are lessons on how to move and who to watch for. Art Of Wars album equivalent.



A Tribe Called Quest : The Low End Theory -

If you ever want to hear what a jazz influenced hip hop album might sound like....look no further. Another album just sounds way ahead of its time.



Mos Def : Black On Both Sides - Mighty Mos is just one of the most classiest and likeable rappers ever and it shows on this album. Hes rapping about things that went over most peoples heads back then and still go over peoples heads now. Mos is truly one of the most underrated emcees of our time and should be ranked up there with the greats. This album is his magnum opus.