What do you do to wind down from work?

We've all been there. It's a busy day, or a busy week. Or maybe even a busy month.



You're at work and it's a race. Halfway through the day you start to feel yourself falling behind. You might even be getting a bit tired, sleepy, or even cranky. But it doesn't matter. You power through it the best we can and we'll see what happens later.



You get home from work and if you have a loving family there, even better. That's what you do it all for. You felt tired at work and maybe still even feel a little tired now, but your spirits are lifted.



Bedtime is approaching. But then you lay down in bed, and all of a sudden you're wide awake. You're already ruminating about the event-filled next day. You get a bit fired up, the engine starts burning, and now you're in this position where you're tired, but not tired enough to sleep, because you can't get yourself to wind down.



What do you do to solve the problem?