What do you do to wind down from work?

We've all been there. It's a busy day, or a busy week. Or maybe even a busy month.

You're at work and it's a race. Halfway through the day you start to feel yourself falling behind. You might even be getting a bit tired, sleepy, or even cranky. But it doesn't matter. You power through it the best we can and we'll see what happens later.

You get home from work and if you have a loving family there, even better. That's what you do it all for. You felt tired at work and maybe still even feel a little tired now, but your spirits are lifted.

Bedtime is approaching. But then you lay down in bed, and all of a sudden you're wide awake. You're already ruminating about the event-filled next day. You get a bit fired up, the engine starts burning, and now you're in this position where you're tired, but not tired enough to sleep, because you can't get yourself to wind down.

What do you do to solve the problem?
 
I usually try and workout but where I'm at it gets dark around 4:30 so motivation can be hard to get sometimes. I have a cousin who actually has a cage in his gym and we used to spar but I've been putting it off since last summer. Are you into cooking? That can honestly be a good way to unwind. Put some music on and just start making a meal for you and your family or yourself.
 
Jujitsu or CrossFit exhaust me to the point where I have no issues falling asleep at night. Reading before bed helps as well
 
After work I cook dinner. Then I either lift, do cardio, or go to Jiu-Jitsu or Muay Thai depending onthe day and where in my yearly programming I am.

I don't wind down until 8:30/9ish. Usually with chamomile tea, Indica RSO, and a sleep gummy called "Zonked" while watching TV.
 
If I get home early enough. after dinner I'll watch some TV, and then read in bed while my cats lay all over me. Usually don't have an issue falling asleep
 
plug away recording a technical death metal album
 
i take a hit of whatever weed i have at the moment and watch something before dozing off.
 
