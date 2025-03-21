"Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life"

Fedorgasm
Do you think this quote is even remotely realistic?
I think it's bullshit.
Most work that needs to be done is shit that nobody loves, and that's why they have to pay you to do it.
Maybe you have doctors that love treating people or something, but almost every other job is just some bullshit that you only do because you're getting paid. And you dream of the day when you don't have to do it anymore.
