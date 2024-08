ChosenOne said: Sadly not everyone who deals with your pet, as part of their job, will see your pet as anything more than a part of job they need, but hate, and if your dog then annoys them they may take it out on the dog.



Same for some who deal with babies and young kids and who do not like their jobs. Or maybe are just having a terrible day. Click to expand...

I used to volunteer at animal shelters and I know a lot of people around the world who are involved in this kind of work. The sick shit you hear people do makes you lose hope for humanity.We all had shitty days and we don't do take it out on animals and children bro. Man I never thought about attacking a defenseless animal or child no matter how hard I had it. In my immature youth when I was in shitty periods of my life, I thought about getting into fights, with other men. These people are psychos.