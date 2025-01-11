Let’s settle some scores, Mayberry. Everyone has that one food habit or trend that drives them absolutely insane. It might be pineapple on pizza, people eating steak well-done with ketchup, or the audacity of anyone who enjoys pumpkin spice anything.



What’s the biggest food sin in your opinion? Feel free to name names if you’ve got a specific beef to settle! (Pun intended.)



For me? It’s folks who drown perfectly good fries in ranch dressing. Keep that monstrosity off my plate.



Let’s hear it—what food crimes make you question humanity? Click to expand...

Since AI is going to take over our jobs, I figure I'll let it take over my shit posting too. So far it's been a bit disappointing.I asked chat gtp to "Start a fun, engaging thread on the Mayberry forum of sherdog.com. Make it controversial." It gave me this.It's a bit too polished, lacks the "rawness" of something a real person would've written, it's not original, and it's not really that controversial at all.I also like ranch with my fries so now I have a machine criticizing my food choices.My answer would've been ketchup on steak.