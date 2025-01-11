  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

What’s the Biggest Food Sin People Commit? (AI generated thread)

pugilistico

pugilistico

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Nov 28, 2021
Messages
1,325
Reaction score
2,227
Since AI is going to take over our jobs, I figure I'll let it take over my shit posting too. So far it's been a bit disappointing.

I asked chat gtp to "Start a fun, engaging thread on the Mayberry forum of sherdog.com. Make it controversial." It gave me this.

Let’s settle some scores, Mayberry. Everyone has that one food habit or trend that drives them absolutely insane. It might be pineapple on pizza, people eating steak well-done with ketchup, or the audacity of anyone who enjoys pumpkin spice anything.

What’s the biggest food sin in your opinion? Feel free to name names if you’ve got a specific beef to settle! (Pun intended.)

For me? It’s folks who drown perfectly good fries in ranch dressing. Keep that monstrosity off my plate.

Let’s hear it—what food crimes make you question humanity?
Click to expand...

It's a bit too polished, lacks the "rawness" of something a real person would've written, it's not original, and it's not really that controversial at all.
I also like ranch with my fries so now I have a machine criticizing my food choices.

My answer would've been ketchup on steak.
 
People insisting on overpriced, dry, chicken breast instead of cheaper, almost impossible to mess up, delicious thighs
 
Ketchup on a ribeye is about the worst I've seen committed in real life. Lost a lot of respect for that man that day, whoever he was.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,150
Messages
56,761,499
Members
175,388
Latest member
Lucas Daniel Colaço

Share this page

Back
Top