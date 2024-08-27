There are probably more bizarre records than impressive records to be honest. The kids Youtube channel Dude Perfect used to regularly set new Guinness records, picking some of the silliest ones there are. Like the furthest distance anyone ever walked barefoot across a floor covered in Legos. They may still do some, not sure. But I'd say a large portion of the records in there are weird. I remember reading the Guinness book years ago wondering who even thought some of that shit up. You can get just about anything entered as a record as long as you have an adjudicator present.