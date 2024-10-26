We are witnessing the Calmzat Chimaev redemption arc

The guy suffered some serious health scares for both himself, but also his 1,5 year old baby boy allegedly has had some surgeries due to kidney issues.

His demeanor has been very interesting to see. He seems to be no longer this wild kid both inside and outside of the Octagon. Went away from the limelight in Sweden to have a focused camp. Stopped letting an unfocused jobber like Darren Till influence his trajectory. Appears very calm and doesn't say stupid shit in interviews. There seems to be some kind of tranquility over him ever since he re-emerged a couple of weeks ago.

The young, wild wolf cub has grown up. The belt is next.

1729982274474.png
 
It's true. I've been badmouthing him, but beating Whitaker like that was real and I'm looking at him in a whole new light. I was on the path to hater, but now I'm on the path to be a fan.

Hopefully Jones and Perreira do the same.
 
His redemption arc will start when he pays everyone back the money he and his pals ripped off from them...
 
No one has ever done that to Robert... I thought he would survive rd 1 and TKO Kamzat in the later rds. I was obviously wrong...
 
this is why i love grapplers/wrestlers
 
Solid win and performance from khamzat. But sherdog still remembers.
 
the modern west destroys young men. its that simple.
 
