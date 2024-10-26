We are witnessing the Calmzat Chimaev redemption arc

The guy suffered some serious health scares for both himself, but also his 1,5 year old baby boy allegedly has had some surgeries due to kidney issues.His demeanor has been very interesting to see. He seems to be no longer this wild kid both inside and outside of the Octagon. Went away from the limelight in Sweden to have a focused camp. Stopped letting an unfocused jobber like Darren Till influence his trajectory. Appears very calm and doesn't say stupid shit in interviews. There seems to be some kind of tranquility over him ever since he re-emerged a couple of weeks ago.The young, wild wolf cub has grown up. The belt is next.