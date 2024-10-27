Chimaev dilema: play guard or expose the back

It seems his opponents prefer the 2nd option since Khamzat is seen more as a wrestler than a submission grappler.



But as we all know, he blends both approaches really well and doesnt hesitate to squeeze a neck.



Then the other option after the td is to play guard in hope to buy time and even hunt for a submission. But Chimaev doesnt sit in closed guard, he at least tries to establish half guard to rain gnp.



Kamaru was the one who did the best at surviving in both cases, but ended up losing 2 rounds for that. Burns used a very active guard, but that fight was too long ago be meaningful by today.



Right now I believe his chokes and riding skills are more dangerous, but yeah, very few are willing to play bottom against him instead of trying to get up as soon as possible.