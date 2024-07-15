Watching MMA and then watching the flopping in Soccer ...

Every Saturday, and most Fridays, I watch men and women get kicked, punched and elbowed full force by lifelong trained martial artists, absorbing POWERFUL violent strikes to their faces, arms, legs, ribs, etc and for the most part they shake it off.



Then I will watch Soccer, such as the Euro Cop and Copa tournament which both have final matches today...



And I see grown men flop all over the place because someone inadvertently bumped into them. They have at absolute worst what I would have referred to as a "little boo boo" when my kids were toddlers and they flail around as though they have been bitten by a crocodile often spending a minute or more grabbing their boo boo and feining soul crushing pain.



It's fucking ridiculous.







Get up ya fucking pussy.















