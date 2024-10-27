After watching lots of Boxing and Kickboxing, MMA feels too slow paced

One thing I noticed while watching UFC 308 yesterday is that the 5 minute rounds drag on forever. When you factor the walk in, the fight itself, time breaks between rounds, add in a foul or two and a 3x5 fight is more like 25 minutes.



My favorite fights to watch are 3x3 Muay Thai or K1 bouts. They go really hard for 9 minutes and its over. Its not like a 12 round boxing fight or a 5x5 MMA fight where they have to conserve a bunch of energy so that they can fight for around half an hour. Even if it goes to decision, its thoroughly entertaining. Its more action packed and doesn't take 4-5hours of my day off to watch either.



I do enjoy grappling and understand that grapplers need longer rounds to open up submissions, but there arent many Demian Maia style fighters left who can really strangle someone. The sport started with long and unlimited rounds, but only became 5 minutes because they had to to get it regulated by athletic commissions. The only people who compete for that long and longer at a time are BJJ guys, Boxers, kickboxers, and wrestlers all compete in 2-3 minute rounds. The long round length is only there as a reminder that the Gracie's created the sport to promote BJJ. The reason why they had the special rules for that Sakuraba fight was to increase their chances of catching a submission.



Anyone who has ever trained in wrestling knows that 2 minutes is plenty of time. 5 minute rounds favor more cardio based fighters over more explosive fighters, which makes the sport less exciting.



Long story short, MMA drags on when nothing happens because of the round length. It actively disincentives going for crazy shit and makes it slower, which is boring at times.