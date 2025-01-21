  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

I've been watching old western tv shows lately and they're pretty good!

Wanted Dead or Alive, Lawman, Have Gum Will Travel, The High Chaparral, Rawhide, Maverick, etc.

i never cared anything about these old shows but now that i've been checking them out, they are all WAY better than i figured. Seriously these are good short stories and i can see why they were so popular with our parents and grandparents. And i gotta say it's refreshing to go back in time (1950's and 60's) and watch men act like men. That's something we're missing in a lot of modern entertainment.

Anybody else watch these old shows?





edit - i was watching one of these a few days ago, and on The High Chaparral ( i think that's what it was) there was a dangerous gunslinger posing as a dentist, riding around in a wagon with a giant tooth hanging on a rope off the side. Having seen Django Unchained i immediately realized where Tarantino got the idea for Christoph Waltz's tooth wagon....lol. i thought that was cool.



Django

1e7b33d59f5365cfc846db33c01811e4.jpg




High Chaparral

MV5BMzdkZjlkMmYtYmMwZS00Yjk0LWE5YjYtZWFkMzU3MGQ0NjkyXkEyXkFqcGc@._V1_QL75_UX285_.jpg
 
The Good The Bad The HBK said:
Only western TV show i can recall watching was Wild Wild West, my father was obsessed with that show when I was growing up.
i haven't watched any of that yet. i heard it was good.

And yeah it's kinda the same with my dad. i can name 1 little thing about any of those shows and he knows exactly which show i'm talking about. That gen loved this stuff. And i think watching these gives me a little insight as to what it was like for previous generations when they were growing up.
 
I watch a lot of the old westerns and sci fi shows from the 50's and 60's on the retro tv channels like ME TV, all day long on Saturdays its old western shows like the ones you named and then all night its a sci fi marathon with the Svengoolie creature feature movie and then shows like Star Trek, Lost In Space, Time Tunnel(my favorite) and The Powers Of Matthew Star

I also enjoy watching the old game shows from the 70's and 80's, its a fun snapshot into the pop culture of the day with all the weird products they offer as prizes and all the current topics they reference in their conversations, plus all the casual racism and sexism, everyone on the show is usually drunk too so the jokes and interactions can get wild at times
 
