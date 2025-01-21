I've been watching old western tv shows lately and they're pretty good!

Wilmer Digreux
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2023
- Messages
- 2,149
- Reaction score
- 4,006
Wanted Dead or Alive, Lawman, Have Gum Will Travel, The High Chaparral, Rawhide, Maverick, etc.
i never cared anything about these old shows but now that i've been checking them out, they are all WAY better than i figured. Seriously these are good short stories and i can see why they were so popular with our parents and grandparents. And i gotta say it's refreshing to go back in time (1950's and 60's) and watch men act like men. That's something we're missing in a lot of modern entertainment.
Anybody else watch these old shows?
edit - i was watching one of these a few days ago, and on The High Chaparral ( i think that's what it was) there was a dangerous gunslinger posing as a dentist, riding around in a wagon with a giant tooth hanging on a rope off the side. Having seen Django Unchained i immediately realized where Tarantino got the idea for Christoph Waltz's tooth wagon....lol. i thought that was cool.
Django
High Chaparral
i never cared anything about these old shows but now that i've been checking them out, they are all WAY better than i figured. Seriously these are good short stories and i can see why they were so popular with our parents and grandparents. And i gotta say it's refreshing to go back in time (1950's and 60's) and watch men act like men. That's something we're missing in a lot of modern entertainment.
Anybody else watch these old shows?
edit - i was watching one of these a few days ago, and on The High Chaparral ( i think that's what it was) there was a dangerous gunslinger posing as a dentist, riding around in a wagon with a giant tooth hanging on a rope off the side. Having seen Django Unchained i immediately realized where Tarantino got the idea for Christoph Waltz's tooth wagon....lol. i thought that was cool.
Django
High Chaparral