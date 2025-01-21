I've been watching old western tv shows lately and they're pretty good!

Wanted Dead or Alive, Lawman, Have Gum Will Travel, The High Chaparral, Rawhide, Maverick, etc.i never cared anything about these old shows but now that i've been checking them out, they are all WAY better than i figured. Seriously these are good short stories and i can see why they were so popular with our parents and grandparents. And i gotta say it's refreshing to go back in time (1950's and 60's) and watch men act like men. That's something we're missing in a lot of modern entertainment.Anybody else watch these old shows?edit - i was watching one of these a few days ago, and on The High Chaparral ( i think that's what it was) there was a dangerous gunslinger posing as a dentist, riding around in a wagon with a giant tooth hanging on a rope off the side. Having seen Django Unchained i immediately realized where Tarantino got the idea for Christoph Waltz's tooth wagon....lol. i thought that was cool.DjangoHigh Chaparral