Was UFC 306 woke??

Yes, everything is woke now. Russia collusion is real. Fake information, everywhere. Even here, "patriot." Do your part.
 
Dana is a trump supporter (I am too)

I highly doubt they mean to come across woke

It’s just in your head
 
To me mentioning a colonial past is not woke.

Accommodating idiots and their pronouns is woke or pretending that people can change genders.
 
Yes the company who has blatantly shown support for Trump is “Woke”.
 
AmonTobin said:
Imagine being offended by history and culture.
That's literally what woke people often do as well haha.

If the UFC didn't include this stuff and try to pretend it didn't happen, then that would be woke. It's the same as when they try to change books that were written 50+ years ago because they contain words and themes that triggers them now haha.
 
Do you get what independence in Mexican Independence Day means?
 
markantony20 said:
Yes the company who has blatantly shown support for Trump is “Woke”.
pride-image.jpg


So this is not woke because Trump? Are you kidding me?

They start talking about this colonialism shit like it's a real thing and will end up saying "free palestine" and that little kid that Belal helps wasn't hiding a Hamas base in his legs.
 
