PBAC
May 15, 2022
they are still using floppy discs to run it and reports say they are too understaffed
IDK what category to put this under but I just thought crime might be suitable.
What started as 30 seconds of silence in a New Jersey sky spiraled into a multi-day breakdown at Newark Liberty International Airport, grounding flights, traumatizing air traffic controllers, and laying bare the fragility of America’s air traffic control system.
CNN reported that on April 28, communication between Philadelphia-based air traffic controllers and planes headed to Newark failed mid-approach. “Approach, are you there?” one pilot asked repeatedly. It took five attempts before a controller responded. That brief outage cascaded into hours of chaos and a backlog that took days to unwind.
The issue wasn’t just a glitch. It was a collapse. Radar went down. Backup systems failed. Pilots were left unsure of their positioning. At least five Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) controllers took trauma leave, and over 500 flights were delayed or canceled in the immediate aftermath. Some aircraft, flying blind at hundreds of miles per hour, had to rely on outdated instructions or contact towers directly — a jarring reality in one of the nation’s busiest air corridors.
