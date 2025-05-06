Crime Newark Airport radar shuts down for 30 seconds, all air traffic controllers now on trauma leave

they are still using floppy discs to run it and reports say they are too understaffed

IDK what category to put this under but I just thought crime might be suitable.

A half-minute of silence between pilots and air traffic control triggered a chain reaction of delays, trauma, and a brutal reckoning with America's outdated aviation infrastructure.

What started as 30 seconds of silence in a New Jersey sky spiraled into a multi-day breakdown at Newark Liberty International Airport, grounding flights, traumatizing air traffic controllers, and laying bare the fragility of America’s air traffic control system.

CNN reported that on April 28, communication between Philadelphia-based air traffic controllers and planes headed to Newark failed mid-approach. “Approach, are you there?” one pilot asked repeatedly. It took five attempts before a controller responded. That brief outage cascaded into hours of chaos and a backlog that took days to unwind.

The issue wasn’t just a glitch. It was a collapse. Radar went down. Backup systems failed. Pilots were left unsure of their positioning. At least five Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) controllers took trauma leave, and over 500 flights were delayed or canceled in the immediate aftermath. Some aircraft, flying blind at hundreds of miles per hour, had to rely on outdated instructions or contact towers directly — a jarring reality in one of the nation’s busiest air corridors.
 
Tell me when we make America great again?



 
I was supposed to fly out of Newark to Atlanta yesterday. So glad my trip got cancelled. That airport is second only to Laguardia in shittiest airports I’ve ever been to.
 
I remember the other day Duffy talking about doing a whole new system and talking about the floppy disks.
This should of been fixed for years.





 
May want to avoid Reagan to in the video below someone in the military decided to take a blackhawk out for a joy ride and flew below the tower orders and just avoided another incident like in Jan to go to the Pentagon to do a flyover and circle it.
 
We should at least build one train system or have some automated car lane.
 
