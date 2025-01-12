LeonardoBjj
Accused of “social cleansing”, Balneário Camboriú is the stage for the journalistic investigation ‘In the shadow of the skyscrapers’
On the morning of January 24, Antônio* decided to try to steal a bicycle in the Biguaçu city hall parking lot, in front of the eyes of the Municipal Guard, taxi drivers and other residents who were passing by. His objective was to be arrested so he could return home to Balneário Camboriú.
In the shadow of the skyscrapers of the Santa Catarina city known as the “Brazilian Dubai”, Antônio* and three other men claim to have been forcibly taken by the Municipal Guard for compulsory hospitalization in Biguaçu, a municipality in Greater Florianópolis.
In the shadow of the skyscrapers
Antônio* says that he was on the corner of the house where he lives, in Balneário Camboriú, talking to a friend, when he saw a black, unmarked Mercedes van approaching. It was close to midnight on January 3rd to 4th.
Three Municipal Guard agents approached them, stating that they would take them to a health center and then to CRAS (Social Assistance Reference Center) and then they would be released. That night, however, Antônio* did not return home.
“After I left CRAS, which is on the street next to my house, they put us in the minibus. A friend of mine asked the Municipal Guard why that was happening, where we were going and caught us on the bus. It’s violence on top of violence”, he recalls.
It was only in the early hours of January 4, 2024, when he arrived at Instituto Redenção, in the Biguaçu unit, that Antônio* discovered that he was 73km from home.
Forced internations are against the law:
(and human decense)
Involuntary internatation is provided for in federal laws 10,216 and 11,343, which cover the rights of people with mental disorders or drug addiction. In this type of hospitalization, according to the constitution, the patient does not consent to the hospitalization and a third person is responsible and authorizes the action.
However, the legislation provides that hospitalization against the person's will can only occur exceptionally, with a prior individual medical report and in a hospital institution specialized in treating mental disorders and chemical dependency. Santa Catarina has five institutions capable of providing this service, but the Redenção Institute is not among them.
According to the laws, these people could only be admitted to Caps (Psychosocial Care Center) of just two types; They are: Caps III (serves people in intense psychological distress resulting from serious and persistent mental disorders) or Caps AD III (serves drug addicts in intense psychological distress and in need of ongoing clinical care). Therapeutic communities, like Redenção, do not fit into this category.
When contacted, the municipality of Balneário Camboriú informed that it has an agreement with three therapeutic communities in the area of social inclusion and health: in addition to the Redenção Institute, the Luz da Vida therapeutic community, located in Camboriú, and the Árvore da Vida institution, in Itajaí.
Agreements investigated
According to the municipality's transparency portal, since mid-2018, around R$8.2 million has been committed to these three clinics and R$5.3 million paid in agreements made to approach and treat homeless people.
The relationship between the city hall of Balneário Camboriú and the Instituto Redenção — a therapeutic community contracted for approach and reception and the focus of this report — was the subject of at least three investigations and a legal measure in 2023.
The institute has four units in Santa Catarina: two in Camboriú, one in Itajaí and another in Biguaçu. Since August 2020, the city hall of Balneário Camboriú has committed R$1,943,241.51 and paid R$1,206,377.81 to the therapeutic community.
However, Alceu Daud de Mello, owner of Instituto Redenção, claims that he only carries out voluntary admissions, that is, when the people referred are admitted of their own free will. Furthermore, he states that he cannot answer for the actions of the Municipal Guard of Balneário Camboriú.
“The Redenção Institute participated in a call for proposals to welcome people in situations of social vulnerability and that is what we do. We provide treatment for chemical dependency, psychological assistance, social assistance, medical assistance and everything provided for in our Therapeutic Program. I DON'T KNOW WHY YOU ARE INSISTING ON INVOLUNTARY RECREATION, YOU ARE TALKING TO THE WRONG INSTITUTION”, he wrote in a note.
“We went the whole way with the gun to our heads”
Jairo* was drinking whiskey in the parking lot of a supermarket around 9pm on January 3rd when he was approached by the black van and agents from the Balneário Camboriú Municipal Guard.
“I'm not a drug user, I'm an alcoholic and I don't bother anyone, I was just drinking with the other guys,” he said.
At 47 years old, the metalworker says he lives with his mother in Barra Velha, in the North of Santa Catarina, and was in Balneário Camboriú to visit his nephew.
“I said I wasn’t homeless, that I was at my nephew’s house, but they didn’t even want an explanation, they said ‘get in and leave
Jairo* went to Biguaçu together with Antônio* and what he remembers as 11 other people in the van. Just like the resident of Balneário Camboriú, the resident of Barra Velha didn't know where he was going. He remembers a man approached by the Municipal Guard who he caught on the way to the Redenção Institute.
“They didn't hit me, but the boy who was with me they beat a lot, if we moved they would shoot, we went the whole way with the gun to our heads”.
