Unwanted people in Balneário Camboriú increase the homeless population in Biguaçu





Unlike Felipe*, who managed to return to Balneário Piçarras, his hometown, after leaving Instituto Redenção, Jairo*, Antônio* and Eduardo* started sleeping on the streets of Biguaçu when they left the hospital. In an attempt to return home, they asked the residents of the municipality of Greater Florianópolis for money, food and help.



The three were not the only ones. Taxi drivers, traders and security guards noticed the increase in the homeless population in the municipality and received requests for help from many people who told the same story: they were forcibly caught by Municipal Guard agents, placed in a black van and admitted to the Redenção Institute.



On the morning of January 24, after two days outside the institute walking around the city without documents or a cell phone asking for help to return to Balneário Camboriú, Antônio* tried to steal the bicycle. To the police and reporters, he told his objective: to be arrested so he could call an acquaintance and arrange a ride back to the city where he lives.



He went to the bicycle rack at Biguaçu City Hall and started messing with one of the bicycles parked there. The location was strategic. On the other side of the street, less than five meters from where I was, there were taxi drivers and Municipal Guard vehicles, in Nereu Ramos square, which centralizes the city's justice and security bodies.



“I looked at a bicycle and went, broke the lock and stood in front. Then a woman came, ‘is the bike yours?’ I said no. She held the bike, called the taxi drivers. Then I ran a little, because I knew I was going to get hit. The guys caught me further ahead, but I stopped and said, ‘I surrender, I surrender, I surrender’”, he says.



“They say they were forcibly brought from Balneário Camboriú and left here”

When he was interviewed, in January 2024, Alexandre Ori da Silva managed the Nadin restaurant, a 24-hour restaurant that was located on the side of BR-101, but which closed on February 26th. He says that, two days before the interview, on January 22, an employee of his saw a van leaving people on the road, just in front of the restaurant. Soon, people went to ask for help at the establishment.



“Here one leaves, another appears. There's always one. And now the same story is always coming. They say they were forcibly brought from Balneário Camboriú and left here.”



When contacted several times, the Biguaçu city council press office did not respond until the publication of this report.



The return home

When he spoke to the reporter, Jairo had been sleeping on the streets of Biguaçu for four days and was still trying to return to Barra Velha.



“I don’t stay in Balneário anymore, oh little place. I've been sleeping on the street since Sunday [in Biguaçu]. I just want to go to my mom’s house.”



Eduardo* and Antônio* met at the clinic and met on the streets of Biguaçu. After Eduardo* spent 10 days sleeping on the street, he and Antônio* returned home with an app car paid for by one of his family members.



A resident of Balneário Camboriú, Antônio* shows bruises on his hands and legs, resulting from police attacks. He refused to give in to threats not to return to the city.



“When they [Municipal Guard] left us there they told us not to come back, otherwise we would get beaten. But if I don't go back to my city, where will I go? Will I abandon everything? That’s not how it works”, said Antônio*



Violence in social approach was prohibited after MPSC inquiry

The approach described by Jairo*, Antônio*, Eduardo* and Felipe* was prohibited by a judicial measure from the TJSC in October 2023. The treatment of people allegedly living on the streets by Balneário Camboriú city hall is the target of at least two investigations by the MPSC (Public Ministry of Santa Catarina) and an administrative process.



One of them denounced the forced and armed transportation of homeless people by the Municipal Guard and even temporarily suspended the “Social Clinic” program, the name given to the approach and transportation of people in August 2023.



At the time, the 6th Public Prosecutor's Office of the District of Balneário Camboriú found that the municipality was forcibly transporting homeless people to another city. Furthermore, during the night and early hours of the morning, the Municipal Guard was accused of forcibly leading them, using weapons and handcuffs, to the “reception”.



In the complaint, Public Prosecutor Álvaro Pereira Oliveira Melo stated that the municipality's conduct went beyond what the Law and the Constitution of the Republic prescribe, and stated that the armed approach had a “prejudiced conception”, as it was aimed exclusively at people considered the “ social unwanted”.



“Users are coercively taken into custody, during the early hours of the morning, under the armed custody of public agents, in a clear attempt to promote a type of social cleansing”, he assessed at the time.



In October, the injunction was partially accepted by the TJSC (Court of Justice of Santa Catarina). In the vote, judge Hélio do Valle Pereira pointed out:



“The institutional stigmatization of minorities, the criminalization of poverty, cannot be allowed. If all the prejudice and unimaginably inhumane situations to which they are exposed were not enough, many trapped in their vices, it is indefensible that social hygiene is officially allowed (derived from aporophobia, which is the aversion to the poor), eclipsing it in the form of a so-called humanized public policy, but which in essence prioritizes only appearance (an idea that no one sees them, that they remain hidden)”.