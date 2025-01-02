Was comeback Foreman a scam?

Only Here for Attachments said: A lot of people think that Michael Moorer took a dive, but I don't know anything beyond that. It does look a bit fishy to my amateur eyes. Click to expand...

He did well for an old man, I actually thought the Holyfield fight was his best. His conditioning dropped off massively after that fight. Even in his prime, I'm not entirely sure he could put up a better effort against a prime Holyfield. He was just so wild, undisciplined and questionable as far as stamina in his youth, while against Holyfield he was like the polar opposite of that, a walking tank who uncompromisingly kept walking in and trying to get the kill.There was legit impact, what people miss out on is that Foreman was tagging him throughout the round. He had legit power but generally was too slow and clumsy to land anything clean. Now I do think Moorer should have been able to get up, he was conscious, but I guess he just had a moment of disbelief about being on the canvas after dominating the old guy throughout the fight.