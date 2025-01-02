Was comeback Foreman a scam?

treelo
So, just looking at a few records from that era and comeback Foreman literally lost to any half decent fighter he fought, apart from one shot against one of the chinniest title holders ever
people often talk about the comeback like it was some mythical event, and in reality he was fighting bums, he also lost to Schulz, he even admitted as much after that fight
he refused to fight Lewis, Tucker, Tyson and the rematch against Schulz
