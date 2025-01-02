Was comeback Foreman a scam?

So, just looking at a few records from that era and comeback Foreman literally lost to any half decent fighter he fought, apart from one shot against one of the chinniest title holders ever

people often talk about the comeback like it was some mythical event, and in reality he was fighting bums, he also lost to Schulz, he even admitted as much after that fight

he refused to fight Lewis, Tucker, Tyson and the rematch against Schulz
 
A lot of people think that Michael Moorer took a dive, but I don't know anything beyond that. It does look a bit fishy to my amateur eyes.
 
I mean he fought Evander who was around his HW prime.

But to answer your question, yeah his come back had a lot of cherry picking but that's boxing for you.
 
He was really popular and coming into his whole old man preacher grill man character in pop culture at the time and in the end it's prize fighting so... It's still one of my favorite sports memories from childhood. Who doesn't want to see the old man beat the young bull?
 
He did well for an old man, I actually thought the Holyfield fight was his best. His conditioning dropped off massively after that fight. Even in his prime, I'm not entirely sure he could put up a better effort against a prime Holyfield. He was just so wild, undisciplined and questionable as far as stamina in his youth, while against Holyfield he was like the polar opposite of that, a walking tank who uncompromisingly kept walking in and trying to get the kill.

image_2025-01-02_231232150.png

Only Here for Attachments said:
A lot of people think that Michael Moorer took a dive, but I don't know anything beyond that. It does look a bit fishy to my amateur eyes.
Click to expand...

There was legit impact, what people miss out on is that Foreman was tagging him throughout the round. He had legit power but generally was too slow and clumsy to land anything clean. Now I do think Moorer should have been able to get up, he was conscious, but I guess he just had a moment of disbelief about being on the canvas after dominating the old guy throughout the fight.

CXhN81.gif
 
Foreman was slower than the tide, plus Moorer had a terrible chin...and terrible movement and defense
 
Let's take a moment to appreciate the chin on this guy:

1oh3Cj.gif


rRNMBk.gif


One of those guys who disproved the concept that you start to lose your chin as you age. He was still laughing off Shannon Briggs's punches at nearly 50.
 
