never understood why people rated Moorer as a Heavyweight

treelo

treelo

he has one win against one of the worst versions of Holyfield i have ever seen, and other than that, absolutely nothing

i had high hopes for him when he first stepped up but the guy just didnt seem to have any sort of motivation to be a great fighter, yet people still seem to say he was part of the era

the guy was the most bang average fighter considering how highly some people rate him, and some mention his name with the likes of Lewis, Holyfield and Bowe

a fraud who got knocked out by a grandad and scraped by Schulz, dont rate him at all at heavyweight
 
I don't understand it either. Just saw someone on here count Moorer among the top heavies of the 90s. He was a one-hit wonder. I'll have to rewatch his first fight against Holyfield. It's been a while since I've seen it.
 
I don't understand it either. Just saw someone on here count Moorer among the top heavies of the 90s. He was a one-hit wonder. I'll have to rewatch his first fight against Holyfield. It's been a while since I've seen it.
he scraped by Holyfield in that fight, and Holyfield was dreadful
 
he scraped by Holyfield in that fight, and Holyfield was dreadful
I remember that much but my memory of how the fight actually played out is a bit hazy. Holyfield really struggled with some of his southpaw tactics that much I recall. I think that Holyfield should've had a third fight with him to break the tied rivalry they had.
 
Just rewatched it. Holyfield couldn't establish his jab at all the whole fight and wasn't busy enough. He was mostly throwing only one or two punches at a time. He did drop Moorer in round 2 but Moorer was winning the round up until that point. Moorer couldn't miss with his crushing straight left hand or stiff jab. He was tearing him up with that southpaw jab. By round 5 Holyfield was cut and looked exhausted in there. Moorer was the clear winner. Holyfield was really getting battered at times worse than I remember.

 
