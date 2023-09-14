GearSolidMetal said: So I've checked out a few reviews & it sounds intriguing but I have a big question I haven't seen an answer to in the reviews....



What's it about?



I mean, you're a Rogue Trader and have a major influence over worlds.... to do what?



I hear its story-driven but I haven't heard any specifics of the story itself. Click to expand...

I'm really early in things, but here's the set up with a bit of backstory. The latter is what you'll learn early in game, and throughout, as I think they do a pretty good job giving you enough info of what's going on in the universe, and what it's all about.Your goal as a Rogue Trader is to influence new territories is the furthest reaches of uncharted space to acquire resources, alliances, technologies, or reunite lost civilizations tied to earth (Holy Terra as its called in 40K) all to benefit the Imperium ultimately.Your character is one of two heirs to a major Rogue trader household, a "corporation" so to speak. Shit goes bad quickly (big betrayal) and you take control of the business all within the opening prologue. Your early goal is to take care of the betrayal while furthering the purpose of the business. Where it it goes from here I can't wait to find out.Rogue Traders are powerful and incredibly wealthy, having numerous planets/systems under their umbrella, but what they have that's most coveted is freedom, via a "Warrant of Trade". The Imperium of Man has either settled of annexed a million planets, with trillions of citizens under its control. Most of the population exists to serve the military, as humanity is at constant war with outside factions/horrors. It's our military industrial complex on a billion Ubereem supplements. There are entire planets dedicated to war production called Forge Worlds. It's an oppressive grim and dark future for most.A brief backstory super condensed:Thousands of years from our (present earth) timeline, and thousands of years before the 40k era, humanity has colonized so much of the galaxy. It's basically Star Trek Federation style but with technological marvels even more Ubereemed. Thanks to the discovery of the Warp (or immaterium/immaterial universe) humans can travel vast distances quickly. Like Isaac Asimov's Foundation novels, this allowed us to have worlds completely reliant on food production, and every other need, from planets in other solar systems.The Warp is like hyperspace in Star Wars, only in that realm Lovecraftian-like entities exist than can reek havoc on anyone traveling within in it, and through them and other means, affecting us in our material world. They are demon-like gods, with endless minions. Shit got really bad in there and humanity couldn't use the warp for a long time, stranding unknowable worlds into starvation and total anarchy, earth being one of them. This lasted thousands of years, collapsing/regressing our once great interstellar civilization into barbarism in many places.Most of the advancements/info from that golden age of technology have been lost forever. Around the year 30 thousand, the Emperor, who's basically Highlander but extra Ubereemed, is probably the only human/living being those godlike Warp entities feared. Uniting earth under one banner, he helped create 20 superhumans (his sons/Primarchs) using DNA from his superior genetics to create leaders in various disciplines. Using the DNA from them, he created Romanesque super legions (Space Marines) in their image, to set off on a space crusade to reunite the lost worlds of humanity. They could either join willingly, be forced to, or be destroyed.Things were looking up for our new Gothic/Roman-like space empire, before those warp entities corrupted some of his sons and their legions. A destructive civil war ensued, leaving the Emperor trapped on his Golden Throne, the only device keeping those Warp entities from engulfing our universe in total chaos.Rogue Traders operate beyond where the Emperor and his forces reached, where lost tech from the golden age, settlements from old earth colonized ventures, and dangerous enemies, in the material and immaterial universe, can be found. It's the wild Lovecratian west basically.The Imperirum has several members from unique factions that are part of your entourage. To name a few, you have a Space marine, sister of battle, tech enhanced Mechanicum, and a Psyker, the latter who can use the warp to unleash magic-like attacks, among other abilities.There are numerous enemies outside the warp demons we could face. Aliens-like creatures, LOTR-like Orcs, advanced tech-centric near equals (Tau), and even Elven-like civilizations far older and advanced than humanity, though depleted/scattered. I hear even one of the Dark Elves can become part of your team.Owlcat worked closely with Games Workshop and are clearly big fans of the source material. How lovely is it to have a studio actual be faithful to lore, rather than jam modern audience nonsense into it. Being in uncharted settings, fresh new lore can be added to the canon of the 40K Universe. I don't know where it’s going yet, but I guess I'll find out. So far so freaking good lol.edit, holy shit that was long. It's not easy to surmise this world lol