Man, what a freaking year for games, bookened by one of my most anticipated titles, 40k Rogue Trader.
It's coming out Dec 7 on Steam, PS5 and Xbox.
Owlcat studios aren't quite Larian, but they are right behind them in the expansive CRPG realm. They are best known for adapting the Pathfinder tabletop game, much like Baldur's Gate 1 to 3 are based off of various versions of D&D.
We've never had a 40k RPG, and with one of the best RPG devs in the biz making one, I have high expectations.
The lore is ridiculously rich, and using Rogue Traders as a vehicle is brilliant. Being explorers where charisma and dialogue strengths are just as important as combat readiness, along with being comprised of diverse crew members, they can take us to all kinds of places/scenarios other factions couldn't.
The goat of 40k lore, IMO, Luetin09, did a lore video on Rogue Traders 4 years ago and this was one of the most popular comments.
While I wish this was 3rd person like Dragon Age or ME, it's the next best thing. Being multiplat means the PC version should have controller support, another Steam Deck gem in the making!
I really hope this does well. 40k has a huge fanbase, so this should draw a ton more eyeballs for Owlcat like Baldur's Gate 3 did for Larian. I'd like to see them step up their production like Larian has too, and this could give them the funds to do so.
@RebelInTheF.D.G
4 years ago
Imagine it... Warp Effect: Rogue Trader. I mean seriously, a Rogue Trader is arguably the ideal protagonist of a 3rd person sci fi/action/horror rpg along the lines of Mass Effect. It could be beautiful. Won't ever happen though...
