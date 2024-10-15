Every Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Project Orion Rumor and Leak So Far While it may be far from release, speculation is already swirling around Project Orion, the hotly anticipated sequel to CDPR's Cyberpunk 2077.

Thought this would be an interesting discussion, since so many of us have played CP2077 and have high expectations for the sequel.So far the only details known about it is its current development name is 'Project Orion,' CDPR's new Boston studio is where is being developed, and its using Unreal Engine 5.This article from March details all known info -After playing through CP2077 four times and currently in my fifth, my wishlish is this -In CP2077 the tutorials for playing as each were interesting, but too short, unsatisfying, and almost pointless because other than a few dialogue options in the main game there was no point in choosing one or the others.It'd be a huge improvement if each had a long tutorial section (1+ hour long), along with their own storyline missions throughout the main game with its own unique characters (protagonists & antagonists), as well as their own tie-in endings.I've played as a Corpo twice and found it to be the most unsatisfying, with the shortest prologue and the fewest sections of the game and areas of the world dedicated to it.The Streetkid has the streets.The Nomad the outskirts (And the Aldecaldos)The Corpos have... the skyscrapers?There's relatively few missions that take place high up in Skyscrapers but they're always high-class areas that make you think 'definitely a Corpo area.'Also, the glimpses of the Corpo life we see looks very interesting with spying, espionage, assassinations, financial scheming, and conspiracies.There's already been four Mega-Corps wars, it'd be very interesting to actually see and fight in a fifth.Streetkids storyline should be a crime-drama with gangs, druglords, smuggling, and gang-warfare over territory.Lots of movies & tv series to borrow ideas from.The Nomad storyline with the Aldecaldos was the most fleshed out, but also the most poorly written in CP2077, but shows the most potential that CDPR will write and even better Nomad storyline in the sequel.And by 'interraction' I mean conflict.Think of them like the Terran, Protoss, and Zerg from Starcraft. Each with their own strengths and weaknesses but there is no clear favorite when any of them go to war.Most of the interraction V has between the Corpos, Streetkids, and Nomads have very little combat between them with a few exceptions not no where near enough.So it makes seeing a war between Corpos VS Streetkids, or Streetkids VS Nomads, or Nomads VS Corpos very intriguing.*Corpos have seperate mega-corps (five I believe).They're the fewest but strongest and most well-funded... but its best for them to stay in their skyscrapers.*Streetkids have different gangs, the most numbers, and know the streets far better than the other two.*Nomads own the wilderness, outside of the city. With their armored vehicles they'd own the other two if they try to expand outside the city limits.(And there should be multiple of Nomad clans to battle against).Not sure this is going to be a popular opinion, but this is why I have this opinion -Typically when a developer sticks to the same location in a sequel its both familiar to the audience and the developer doesn't have to make a new location from scratch.Since this is a new studio (CDPR Boston) and a new engine (UE5) I think its going to be a new city that takes place in North America (CDPR owners have stated Cyberpunk is an American property, hence why their Boston Studio is making the new one).Highly doubt it will be an established city like New York, but chances are like how Night City was a futuristic west-coast city it seems fitting the next game to take place in a east-coast city.Which means no desert.... thank god.They #1 setting in games and SciFi movies I am most sick of is desert, and yes that includes CP2077's.As for when the sequel should take place... 2099 has a ring to it, in the same way saying 1999 does (Think of the Prince song).And since everyone ages significantly slower in the future (Rogue is over 100 years old in 2077) there's still the possibility of characters returning from the original game.Those who have played Witcher 3 know this was CDPR's bread and butter formula for making side-content be as good, if not better, than the main game. It also made the game very replayable.Giving the player choice & consequence for decisions in the game is extremely satisfying.Before you say 'but there are missions and storylines with multiple endings in CP2077,' yes there are but not anywhere near the amount as Witcher 3's.The vast majority of the fixer gigs are 'go in, steal something, leave, & get paid' with minor variations like resuing a kidnapp victim or assassination.Phantom Liberty had a number of missions and storylines with multiple endings, so if they go into the sequel with the goal to make the entire sequel like Phantom Liberty's mission variety and choice I would be very very satisfied.We all remember so much od the marketing for CP2077 in the lead-up to its 2020 December launch. The hype was incredible and completely overblown.But with UE5, if they can make a futuristic GTA, then dammit they should get as close to it as they can.Or, as least make it as damn close to the 2018 demo as possible, with absolutely nothing cut out like there eventually was in the final game.If you're thinking 'wait, what was cut? Isn't CP2077 now exactly like what was promised in that demo?'No, it got around 80% of the way there.Hard to believe this was released 6 years ago.Last point-I'm not going to lie and say 1st-person doesn't have its advantages, but its very obvious that 3rd-person is superior in gameplay & narrative... because you can actually see your own character instead of just seeing it when you look in a mirror.Those who have played Larian's two most successful games - Divinity Original Sin 2 & Baldur's Gate 3 - know the improvement that cinematic dialogue cutscenes provide to the narrative.So, what do you think of my wishlist?Have any of your own you'd like to add?