International Wagner Group expands into Africa’s Sahel with a new brand

Elliot Smith @ELLIOTSMITHCNBC
  • The paramilitary contractor has an established presence in a number of politically unstable African nations.
  • “The Africa Corps consists of mercenaries and volunteers, and does not form part of the Russian Armed Forces.
  • “It began recruiting in December 2023, and has also included job offers for former Wagner Group mercenaries; it may also recruit local residents,” analysts at the Centre for Eastern Studies explained.
Wagner Group has been replaced by a new entity known as Russia’s Africa Corps across its key strongholds in the continent, its new leader has confirmed.

The infamous mercenary organization’s founders, Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, were killed in a plane crash in August 2023, two months after leading Wagner fighters in a march on Moscow to attempt a mutiny against the country’s defense forces.

The paramilitary contractor has an established presence in a number of politically unstable African nations, including the Central African Republic, Libya, Mali and Sudan, and is now seeking to gain a foothold in Burkina Faso, which has been ruled by a military junta since a January 2022 coup.

Yet since the deaths of Prigozhin and Utkin, the future of its role on the continent has been shrouded in uncertainty.

“We continue to work on the African continent and we continue to work in Belarus. We continue to work for the good of Russia,” new leader and Wagner veteran Anton Yelizarov said in a video last week.

“We are working successfully. I am located at the group’s headquarters in Cossack Camps. We are building a camp so that the new units that will be formed — which will become part of the volunteer corps of the Russian National Guard — can arrive and settle.”
Yelizarov added that what is now the Africa Corps has “always defended, are defending and will defend the people of the Russian Federation and the interests of the Russian Federation, and we will do this anywhere in the world.”

The Africa Corps publicly declared on Telegram in late January that it had deployed 100 personnel to Burkina Faso to aid current leader Ibrahim Traoré in repelling Islamist insurgencies in the Sahel region.

The new entity has been subsuming operations in Mali and Libya for several months, and negotiations to establish a Russian military base in the CAR are reportedly underway.

Analysts at the Centre for Eastern Studies in Warsaw believe new units will likely be deployed across the Sahel states, the CAR and Libya, though contracts with local governments will dictate the scope of the group’s activities.

Unrestricted access to transport hubs in Libya and Algeria will be a “precondition for the smooth operation of Russian military forces” in Sahel states, Senior Fellow Piotr Żochowski and Research Fellow Miłosz Bartosiewicz said in a report last week.
“The Africa Corps consists of mercenaries and volunteers, and does not form part of the Russian Armed Forces. It began recruiting in December 2023, and has also included job offers for former Wagner Group mercenaries; it may also recruit local residents,” they explained.

“The formation of the Africa Corps under the umbrella of the Russian defence ministry indicates that an effort is underway to put things back in order after the dismantling of the Wagner Group, as the Corps is set to take over its operations.”
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-bek Yevkurov oversaw the creation of the Africa Corps, which is expected to be fully completed by this summer.

The CES suggested that the arrival of 100 Africa Corps personnel in Burkina Faso signals “both an expansion and the formalisation of the Kremlin’s military presence in the Sahel region,” a cause that will be furthered by the installation of a military base in the CAR.

Yevkurov made several trips to Africa prior to the Burkinabe deployment, while Moscow opened its first embassy in Ouagadougou for more than three decades, as Russia continues its efforts to fill the security vacuum opened up by the withdrawal of French troops from many of the country’s former colonies in recent years.

“The military juntas that have seized power in many countries of the Sahel region in recent years see Russia as a protector in both the domestic and international arenas, and are keen to cooperate with it in the field of defence,” Żochowski and Bartosiewicz said.

“While the Africa Corps’ stated aim is to provide assistance in the fight against jihadism, its presence on the continent will primarily serve to expand the Kremlin’s military, political and economic footprint.”

Many analysts also believe the new leadership will be keen to expand into Niger, a move that would be complicated by the presence of a significant U.S. drone base within the country, where a military junta seized power in July of last year.

Amid a deteriorating security situation across the Sahel, the juntas ruling Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have formed the “Alliance of Sahel States” and last month announced their unilateral withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a move many analysts saw as paving the way for greater security cooperation with Moscow.

I actually find it hilarious that they are under national guard these days, guess god emperor wants to keep them close

But yea they pushed french out of mali and niger due to macrons weakness and are gaining ground

Russias and chinas influence in general is growing in that part of world
 
In Mali, Russian Wagner mercenaries are helping the army kill civilians, rights groups say​


FILE - This undated photograph provided by the French military shows three Russian mercenaries, in northern Mali. Wagner is helping government forces in central and northern Mali carry out raids and drone strikes that have killed scores of civilians, including many children, rights groups said in reports published this week that span a period from December to March. (French Army via AP, File)

BY JESSICA DONATI
Updated 9:44 AM BRT, March 28, 2024

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The Russian mercenary group known as Wagner is helping government forces in central and northern Mali carry out raids and drone strikes that have killed scores of civilians, including many children, rights groups said in reports published this week that span the period from December to March.

Mali, along with its neighbors Burkina Faso and Niger, has for over a decade battled an insurgency fought by jihadi groups, including some allied with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Following military coups in all three nations in recent years, the ruling juntas have expelled French forces and turned to Russia’s mercenary units for security assistance instead.

Violence has escalated in Mali since Russian mercenaries arrived there following a coup in 2021. Its ruling junta has ramped up operations, carrying out deadly drone strikes that have hit gatherings of civilians, and raids accompanied by Russian mercenaries that have killed civilians.

Residents of the Sahel region that includes Mali say Russia’s presence doesn’t appear to have changed since Wagner’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, died in a suspicious plane crash last year.

“Mali’s Russia-backed transitional military government is not only committing horrific abuses, but it is working to eliminate scrutiny into its human rights situation,” Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior Sahel researcher at Human Rights Watch, in a statement Thursday.

In an example of a raid carried out by Russian-backed government forces in January, Human Rights Watch said the army entered a village near a military base in central Mali and arrested 25 people, including four children. Their bodies were found later that day blindfolded and with bullet wounds to the head, the report said.

Amnesty International said in separate report earlier this week that two drone strikes in northern Mali killed at least 13 civilians, including seven children aged 2 to 17. A pregnant woman who was injured in the bombing miscarried days after the attack, it said.

Human Rights Watch has said the Turkish-supplied drones in Mali are capable of delivering precise laser-guided bombs. The group has also documented how drone strikes have killed civilians. In one example, a drone strike in central Mali’s Segou region killed at least seven people at a wedding, including two boys, it said. The following day, a second drone strike targeted a funeral held for those killed in the previous day’s strike.

The juntas ruling Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso earlier this month announced a joint security force to fight the worsening extremist violence in their Sahel region. This follows steps taken by the juntas to step away from other regional and Western nations that don’t agree with their approach and rely on Russia for security support instead.

Although the militaries had promised to end the insurgencies in their territories after deposing their respective elected governments, conflict analysts say the violence has instead worsened under their regimes. They share borders and their security forces fighting jihadi violence are overstretched.


therealdope said:
This video helps explain why France is so eager to get involved in the Ukraine - Russia conflict.

Well worth watching.

Any time Europe has a conflict, they can't help but involve Africa.

If African leaders/juntas were smart, they'd steer well clear of Russia, France and anyone else that wants to them to die pointlessly in a conflict that's nothing to do with them.
 
Siver! said:
Any time Europe has a conflict, they can't help but involve Africa.

If African leaders/juntas were smart, they'd steer well clear of Russia, France and anyone else that wants to them to die pointlessly in a conflict that's nothing to do with them.
Ya, it's not as simple as that. Corruption is widespread so many of the leaders are only all too willing to make deals with the wrong people at the expense of their citizens. Many of the countries in the Sahel have *very large* nomadic groups that have never operated under borders or modern ideas of nation states. That corruption is a catalyst for rebel and military insurgencies. the meddling of Europeans is just one problem the sub-Saharan countries face.

Even the benevolent leaders have an incredibly difficult trans-border issue with large groups of people. We often have a simple concept of what a country or society is but there are parts of the world where large groups of people live like they did 500 yrs ago.

Africa is a complicated place and there aren't a lot of great answers.
 
Who the hell volunteers to be a mercenary?

Mercenaries get paid
 
wlu.29 said:
Who the hell volunteers to be a mercenary?

Mercenaries get paid
Wagnerites get paid ridiculous money for russias level

you want money thats the place to be if there are limited possibilities in normal world for you
 
I wonder how many former American military men have worked for the Wagner Group.
Obviously Prigozhyn was lying when he claimed that millions of Americans had applied to work for him.
But even so, there must be a fair number of vets who did stints.
 
tenniswhiz said:
I wonder how many former American military men have worked for the Wagner Group.
Obviously Prigozhyn was lying when he claimed that millions of Americans had applied to work for him.
But even so, there must be a fair number of vets who did stints.
I would figure not many

Money is absolutely horrible for an american
 
