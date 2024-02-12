Elliot Smith

The paramilitary contractor has an established presence in a number of politically unstable African nations.

“The Africa Corps consists of mercenaries and volunteers, and does not form part of the Russian Armed Forces.

“It began recruiting in December 2023, and has also included job offers for former Wagner Group mercenaries; it may also recruit local residents,” analysts at the Centre for Eastern Studies explained.

“We continue to work on the African continent and we continue to work in Belarus. We continue to work for the good of Russia,”

The Africa Corps publicly declared on Telegram in late January that it had deployed 100 personnel to Burkina Faso to aid current leader Ibrahim Traoré in repelling Islamist insurgencies in the Sahel region.

MOSCOW, Oct. 1, 2023: People visit a makeshift memorial for Wagner private mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in central Moscow on October 1, 2023, to mark 40 days since his death as per Orthodox tradition.

Natalia Kolesnikova | Afp | Getty Images

Unrestricted access to transport hubs in Libya and Algeria will be a “precondition for the smooth operation of Russian military forces” in Sahel states, Senior Fellow Piotr Żochowski and Research Fellow Miłosz Bartosiewicz said in a report last week.



“The formation of the Africa Corps under the umbrella of the Russian defence ministry indicates that an effort is underway to put things back in order after the dismantling of the Wagner Group, as the Corps is set to take over its operations.”