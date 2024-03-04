Gunforce for Snes

The violence has killed almost 20,000 people and displaced more than 2 million in Burkina Faso, one of the world’s poorest countries situated in the Sahel, a region racked by instability.

“This change in the enemy’s tactical approach is because terrorist bases have been destroyed as well as training camps and actions were carried out to dry up the enemy’s source of financing, as well as its supply corridors,”