That last paragraph is so important and it's something I draw attention to whenever it's relevant.



There has been systematic attack on our influence in underdeveloped parts of the world. Part of it comes from our enemies. But a part of it comes from Americans inability to see these countries and their people as equals. So they treat them like supplicants, assuming they have no choice but to do what we ask. China and Russia are very aggressive at positioning themselves as alternatives.



All the posturing about who wins the Presidency aside, this is a foreign policy issue with long term consequences. Which candidate is most capable of shoring up and, ideally, growing our strategic alliances in Africa, South America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.