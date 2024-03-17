International US military operations across the Sahel are at risk after Niger ends cooperation

BY JESSICA DONATI AND SAM MEDNICK
Updated 11:41 AM BRT, March 17, 2024

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The United States scrambled on Sunday to assess the future of its counterterrorism operations in the Sahel after Niger’s junta said it was ending its yearslong military cooperation with Washington following a visit by top U.S. officials.

The U.S. military has hundreds of troops stationed at a major airbase in northern Niger that deploys flights over the vast Sahel region — south of the Sahara Desert — where jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group operate.

40770929342_ea6ff35225_z.jpg

Top U.S. envoy Molly Phee returned to the capital, Niamey, this week to meet with senior government officials, accompanied by Marine Gen. Michael Langley, head of the U.S. military’s African Command. She had previously visited in December, while acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland traveled to the country in August.

The State Department said Sunday in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that talks were frank and that it was in touch with the junta. It wasn’t clear whether the U.S. has any leeway left to negotiate a deal to stay in the country.

Niger had been seen as one of the last nations in the restive region that Western nations could partner with to beat back growing jihadi insurgencies. The U.S. and France had more than 2,500 military personnel in the region until recently, and together with other European countries had invested hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance and training.
53140647377_5f93673247_c.jpg

But that changed in July when mutinous soldiers ousted the country’s democratically elected president and months later asked French forces to leave.

The U.S. military still had some 650 personnel working in Niger in December, according to a White House report to Congress. The Niger base is used for both manned and unmanned surveillance operations. In the Sahel the U.S. also supports ground troops, including accompanying them on missions. However, such accompanied missions have been scaled back since U.S. troops were killed in a joint operation in Niger in 2017.

It’s unclear what prompted the junta’s decision to suspend military ties. On Saturday, the junta’s spokesperson, Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, said U.S. flights over Niger’s territory in recent weeks were illegal. Meanwhile, Insa Garba Saidou, a local activist who assists Niger’s military rulers with their communications, criticized U.S. efforts to force the junta to pick between strategic partners.

53307779036_b6d36ab714_z.jpg

“The American bases and civilian personnel cannot stay on Nigerien soil any longer,”
he told The Associated Press.

After her trip in December, Phee, the top U.S. envoy, told reporters she had “good discussions” with junta leaders and called on them to set a timeline for elections in return for restoring military and aid ties. But she also said the U.S. had warned Niamey against forging closer ties with Russia.

Neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, which have experienced two coups each since 2020, have turned to Moscow for security support. After the coup in Niger, the military also turned to the Russian mercenary group Wagner for help.

Cameron Hudson, who served with the Central Intelligence Agency and State Department in Africa, said the incident shows the diminution of U.S. leverage in the region and that Niger was angered by Washington’s attempt to pressure the junta to steer clear of Russia.
“This is ironic since one mantra of the Biden Administration has been that Africans are free to choose their partners,”
he said.

The U.S. delegation visit coincided with the start of Ramadan, a month of dawn-to-dusk fasting and intense prayer for Muslims. Niger’s junta leader, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, refused to meet them. A U.S. press conference at the embassy in Niger was canceled.

The junta spokesperson, speaking on state television, said junta leaders met the U.S. delegation only out of courtesy and described their tone as condescending.

Aneliese Bernard, a former U.S. State Department official who specialized in African affairs and director of Strategic Stabilization Advisors, a risk advisory group, said the recent visit had failed and the U.S. needs to take a critical look at how it’s doing diplomacy not just in Niger but in the whole region.

“What’s going on in Niger and the Sahel cannot be looked at continuously in a vacuum as we always do,” she said. “The United States government tends to operate with blinders on. We can’t deny that our deteriorating relationships in other parts of the world: the Gulf, Israel and others, all have an influential impact on our bilateral relations in countries in West Africa.”

https://apnews.com/article/niger-sahel-us-air-base-a5545b937fbd56dff2114a8b8602b95b
 
“The American presence on Niger’s territory is illegal and violates all constitutional and democratic rules,” Abdramane (leader of a military junta) stated
 
That last paragraph is so important and it's something I draw attention to whenever it's relevant.

There has been systematic attack on our influence in underdeveloped parts of the world. Part of it comes from our enemies. But a part of it comes from Americans inability to see these countries and their people as equals. So they treat them like supplicants, assuming they have no choice but to do what we ask. China and Russia are very aggressive at positioning themselves as alternatives.

All the posturing about who wins the Presidency aside, this is a foreign policy issue with long term consequences. Which candidate is most capable of shoring up and, ideally, growing our strategic alliances in Africa, South America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
 
That last paragraph is so important and it's something I draw attention to whenever it's relevant.

There has been systematic attack on our influence in underdeveloped parts of the world. Part of it comes from our enemies. But a part of it comes from Americans inability to see these countries and their people as equals. So they treat them like supplicants, assuming they have no choice but to do what we ask. China and Russia are very aggressive at positioning themselves as alternatives.

All the posturing about who wins the Presidency aside, this is a foreign policy issue with long term consequences. Which candidate is most capable of shoring up and, ideally, growing our strategic alliances in Africa, South America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
Neither seems to have done a good job over the last 8 years.

The issue is America has no long term vision anymore.

Do we want to lead? Do we want to react only? What the hell is our role in the world?

China has a vision at least. They won’t live to see it, but they have a vision.
 
Neither seems to have done a good job over the last 8 years.

The issue is America has no long term vision anymore.

Do we want to lead? Do we want to react only? What the hell is our role in the world?

China has a vision at least. They won’t live to see it, but they have a vision.
I don't want to derail this thread but I think the increased focus on culture wars issues is, at least partially, driven by our enemies to distract us and our leadership from more important global political issues. While we're arguing over trans bathrooms and sports participation, they're telling some 3rd world junta "America doesn't care about you but we do." and trying to decouple international investment from the dollar while we're trying to decide which old man panders best.

We've got to wake the fuck up or, in 15 years, we're barely going to be in charge of our own hemisphere.
 
I don't want to derail this thread but I think the increased focus on culture wars issues is, at least partially, driven by our enemies to distract us and our leadership from more important global political issues. While we're arguing over trans bathrooms and sports participation, they're telling some 3rd world junta "America doesn't care about you but we do." and trying to decouple international investment from the dollar while we're trying to decide which old man panders best.

We've got to wake the fuck up or, in 15 years, we're barely going to be in charge of our own hemisphere.
Couldn’t agree more. Literally 100% agreement.

That’s why I just want to earn as much as I possibly can in the next 10 years and go off grid. FU money or bust.
 
I don't want to derail this thread but I think the increased focus on culture wars issues is, at least partially, driven by our enemies to distract us and our leadership from more important global political issues. While we're arguing over trans bathrooms and sports participation, they're telling some 3rd world junta "America doesn't care about you but we do." and trying to decouple international investment from the dollar while we're trying to decide which old man panders best.

We've got to wake the fuck up or, in 15 years, we're barely going to be in charge of our own hemisphere.
Yes. It does seem like much of our outrage porn...er... culture war seems a bit astroturfed.

I'm just not sure if it has been subsidized by internal or external forces.

Who is to gain by keeping us divided?
 
Neither seems to have done a good job over the last 8 years.

The issue is America has no long term vision anymore.

Do we want to lead? Do we want to react only? What the hell is our role in the world?

China has a vision at least. They won’t live to see it, but they have a vision.
I've told this one before..

When I was deployed to Uganda back in the mid-90's, we'd pass by a power station on our way around our location. It read in English and Chinese.

"This plant brought to you by (paraphrasing here) Shenzhen heavy manufacturing, Beijing, China. It was just GIVEN to the Ugandans for free.

This was in the 90's.

We (the royal "We") are no longer looking at these locales as fledgling democracies to shepherd towards freedom and justice. We're now looking at these countries through the lens of "Faraway "other" people."

China and Russia will gladly take our role if we let them.
 
Yes. It does seem like much of our outrage porn...er... culture war seems a bit astroturfed.

I'm just not sure if it has been subsidized by internal or external forces.

Who is to gain by keeping us divided?
Russia.
 
I've told this one before..

When I was deployed to Uganda back in the mid-90's, we'd pass by a power station on our way around our location. It read in English and Chinese.

"This plant brought to you by (paraphrasing here) Shenzhen heavy manufacturing, Beijing, China. It was just GIVEN to the Ugandans for free.

This was in the 90's.

We (the royal "We") are no longer looking at these locales as fledgling democracies to shepherd towards freedom and justice. We're now looking at these countries through the lens of "Faraway "other" people."

China and Russia will gladly take our role if we let them.
Africa will be the growing market in 20-30 years so China just has the long game in mind
 
I've told this one before..

When I was deployed to Uganda back in the mid-90's, we'd pass by a power station on our way around our location. It read in English and Chinese.

"This plant brought to you by (paraphrasing here) Shenzhen heavy manufacturing, Beijing, China. It was just GIVEN to the Ugandans for free.

This was in the 90's.

We (the royal "We") are no longer looking at these locales as fledgling democracies to shepherd towards freedom and justice. We're now looking at these countries through the lens of "Faraway "other" people."

China and Russia will gladly take our role if we let them.
Told you before, we have very opposite political opinions but thank you for your service. You ever been to Djibouti? I almost went but went to Afghan for the 4th time instead.

If you been whats your opinion living there
 
