Volk made the worst decision in the history of the sport.

N

Nous

White Belt
@White
Joined
Sep 26, 2023
Messages
118
Reaction score
192
Fighting four times in a year, while not being a necessarily bad decision, is dubious.
Fighting four times in a year vs elite competition, while being laudable, is very risky.
Fighting four times in a year vs elite competition, while also moving up and down in weight classes, is imprudent.
Fighting four times in a year vs elite competition, while also moving up and down in weight classes, and being 34/35, is downright reckless.
Fighting four times in a year vs elite competition, while also moving up and down in weight classes, and being 34/35, plus having surgery in the middle of it, is irrational behaviour.
Fighting four times in a year vs elite competition, while also moving up and down in weight classes, and being 34/35, plus having surgery in the middle of it, and taking the 3rd fight on short notice and getting kick in the head by the best p4p fighter in the world, is legitimate low iq behaviour.
Fighting four times in a year vs elite competition, while also moving up and down in weight classes, and being 34/35, plus having surgery in the middle of it, and taking the 3rd fight on short notice and getting kick in the head by the best p4p fighter in the world, and then taking a fight vs the guy in your division with the best boxing and hardest punching only four months later...well, that must be one of the worst decision made in the history of the sport.
 
he admitted to mental health issues when not active or training for a fight.
 
Rio Ferdinand said:
he admitted to mental health issues when not active or training for a fight.
Click to expand...

Yeah and it was on fully display with his decision making here.

I guess its just a bit sad how a person which we rightly judge to be a very smart fighter in the octagon, can so stupid outside of it. But I guess the mental illness in just strong in this one.
 
Nous said:
Fighting four times in a year, while not being a necessarily bad decision, is dubious.
Fighting four times in a year vs elite competition, while being laudable, is very risky.
Fighting four times in a year vs elite competition, while also moving up and down in weight classes, is imprudent.
Fighting four times in a year vs elite competition, while also moving up and down in weight classes, and being 34/35, is downright reckless.
Fighting four times in a year vs elite competition, while also moving up and down in weight classes, and being 34/35, plus having surgery in the middle of it, is irrational behaviour.
Fighting four times in a year vs elite competition, while also moving up and down in weight classes, and being 34/35, plus having surgery in the middle of it, and taking the 3rd fight on short notice and getting kick in the head by the best p4p fighter in the world, is legitimate low iq behaviour.
Fighting four times in a year vs elite competition, while also moving up and down in weight classes, and being 34/35, plus having surgery in the middle of it, and taking the 3rd fight on short notice and getting kick in the head by the best p4p fighter in the world, and then taking a fight vs the guy in your division with the best boxing and hardest punching only four months later...well, that must be one of the worst decision made in the history of the sport.
Click to expand...

Wtf.

Why does your post hurt my eyes?
 
How many times a year did he fight again? He should take some time off and try coming back against a lower ranked guy like Dan Ige or Emmett. I see both KOing him clean again tbh
 
Um Bisping fought Gastelum three weeks after being flash KOed and strangled by GSP that is a bad decision, shame to all that were involved. The only reason it was able to happen was because it was in China.
 
Another elaborate but lame excuse. Topuria rules Earth, Spain rules the South Pacific.
 
He probably realizes that today looking back.
We live with our decisions good and bad. He probably wants an immediate rematch but he needs to step away a bit before getting back after it.
 
PrideNverDies said:
How many times a year did he fight again? He should take some time off and try coming back against a lower ranked guy like Dan Ige or Emmett. I see both KOing him clean again tbh
Click to expand...


He probably gets Topuria again if he asks for it… I think he gets one tapped quicker in a rematch. Ilia has Volks timing down.
 
If you look at his career as a whole, Volk may be the most underrated fighter… of the night.
 
Russie said:
He probably realizes that today looking back.
We live with our decisions good and bad. He probably wants an immediate rematch but he needs to step away a bit before getting back after it.
Click to expand...

Lets hope he takes some time off. But judging by his recent decision making that, unfortunately, seems unlikely.
 
Its boggling people suddenly rule out Volk. He got cought once, before actually winning the fight and its his only loss at FW and people act like hes irrelivent. Didnt all the greatest fighters get KO'd?
 
Can we get this in bar graph form with comparable bad decisions by other fighters?
 
Ibm said:
Its boggling people suddenly rule out Volk. He got cought once, before actually winning the fight and its his only loss at FW and people act like hes irrelivent. Didnt all the greatest fighters get KO'd?
Click to expand...

Well, I can recall a time where a person had behaved in a way similar to Volk and it went good.

In fact, I cant recall a time where a person got head kicked KOed and then turned around quickly to get KOed again, and then proceeded to not fall off.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,819
Messages
55,105,897
Members
174,607
Latest member
haz09

Share this page

Back
Top