Volk made the worst decision in the history of the sport.

Fighting four times in a year, while not being a necessarily bad decision, is dubious.

Fighting four times in a year vs elite competition, while being laudable, is very risky.

Fighting four times in a year vs elite competition, while also moving up and down in weight classes, is imprudent.

Fighting four times in a year vs elite competition, while also moving up and down in weight classes, and being 34/35, is downright reckless.

Fighting four times in a year vs elite competition, while also moving up and down in weight classes, and being 34/35, plus having surgery in the middle of it, is irrational behaviour.

Fighting four times in a year vs elite competition, while also moving up and down in weight classes, and being 34/35, plus having surgery in the middle of it, and taking the 3rd fight on short notice and getting kick in the head by the best p4p fighter in the world, is legitimate low iq behaviour.

Fighting four times in a year vs elite competition, while also moving up and down in weight classes, and being 34/35, plus having surgery in the middle of it, and taking the 3rd fight on short notice and getting kick in the head by the best p4p fighter in the world, and then taking a fight vs the guy in your division with the best boxing and hardest punching only four months later...well, that must be one of the worst decision made in the history of the sport.