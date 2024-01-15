  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Vietnam or Iraq, which was the most unpopular war in American history?

I think the Vietnam war of the 1960s and the Iraq war of the early 2000s are probably the two most unpopular wars in American history because both wars were widely hated domestically and internationally.

Question is which war do you think was more hated? Which war put a bigger stain on America's reputation with both its people and the human population at large?
 
Vietnam by far... mostly because of the draft.

I'm 50/50 on the response being just as strong to the Iraq war had the draft been used. On the one hand, more people may have known the Iraq war was BS, but on the other, I think people were and are too comfortable to rise to the level of laying down in front of tanks or taking radical measures like bombing government buildings.
 
The war of independence was a shocking defeat for the USA ... I mean, if you think about it.
 
This isn't a comparison. They aren't even in the same league.
 
Seahawks Fan said:



Vietam
 
Sounds like a subject for the War Room TBH.
 
Seahawks Fan said:



I think the Vietnam war was very ideological. It was because of but but communism.

The Iraq invasion was mostly for economic reasons and profiteering.
 
Vietnam was definitely more unpopular. I remember the Iraq War both in the lead up and during there were a lot of people in favor of it since 9/11 just happened and there was a lot of patriotism. People against the war were generally called unpatriotic or un-American. To be fair this also happened during Vietnam but I don’t think as many were in favor of that war due to the draft.
 
My father is a Vietnam combat veteran. As he will tell others, the last place he wanted to be was in Vietnam.

What surprises him is in the past others he served with would send him articles about the large number of Americans who would claim to be Vietnam veterans when they were not. I forget the numbers but it was like 7 to 1, with 7 times more people claiming to be veterans of that conflict but are lying.

Vietnam was a very unpopular war at the time. Dad was even told when going home to not wear his uniform in public. If he did he was likely to be beaten up or worse.

Our neighbor in California I recall being told the story was in the Navy stationed in Vietnam. When he came home his brother picked him up and took him straight to a bar. The neighbor was still in his Navy outfit. Someone came up to him, called him a baby killer and shot him in the stomach. He survived but spent the last year of service in the hospital recovering.

People views on Vietnam seem to have changed.

I've read some mentions that WW1 was the most unpopular war in the 20th Century in America. President Wilson though would not allow protests to happen.
 
Seems like Vietnam. My dad was in the draft here, pulled out the birthdate next to his thank fuck.

I think Vietnam vets are finally being acknowledged here which is a good thing. Imagine coming home to that disrespect after fighting in a war you didn’t support?
 
tobiaswins said:

That was around the same time as the inception of the sherdog War Room.
I remember lots of people arguing that we had to go into Iraq. That they played a role in 9/11, had WMDs. That we needed to liberate them, etc.

It wasn’t just a few people. It was one half of the posters in the War Room.
 
I think both of the Iraq wars were pretty popular at their time (in the USA at least).

The first one they even had trading cards of desert storm

Second one was fueled by post 9-11 sentment and censorship or any criticism, people would rather fight France than accept Iraq didn't have WMD (freedom fries), its only retroactively that the whole Iraq invasion has been looked worse as time goes by.
 
Jack Reacheround said:

I remember lots of people arguing that we had to go into Iraq. That they played a role in 9/11, had WMDs. That we needed to liberate them, etc.


That and mass media. Even stuff like Conan always made fun of France and the UN not seeing the WMD and show Saddam hiding WMD in Iraq.

 
