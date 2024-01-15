Vietnam or Iraq, which was the most unpopular war in American history?

My father is a Vietnam combat veteran. As he will tell others, the last place he wanted to be was in Vietnam.



What surprises him is in the past others he served with would send him articles about the large number of Americans who would claim to be Vietnam veterans when they were not. I forget the numbers but it was like 7 to 1, with 7 times more people claiming to be veterans of that conflict but are lying.



Vietnam was a very unpopular war at the time. Dad was even told when going home to not wear his uniform in public. If he did he was likely to be beaten up or worse.



Our neighbor in California I recall being told the story was in the Navy stationed in Vietnam. When he came home his brother picked him up and took him straight to a bar. The neighbor was still in his Navy outfit. Someone came up to him, called him a baby killer and shot him in the stomach. He survived but spent the last year of service in the hospital recovering.



People views on Vietnam seem to have changed.



I've read some mentions that WW1 was the most unpopular war in the 20th Century in America. President Wilson though would not allow protests to happen.