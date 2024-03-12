



On what training with Sean Strickland is like:



- Sean Strickland is a knucklehead. Bro, he's got like you know, he has his own way of doing things. But you know, he's got his own ways, but I don't believe it's the right way.

But he made it happen for him, so you can't really say anything. But you know, I don't really agree with a lot of the shit he likes. He's not a coach, so anyway, no bro you know,

it's great. Like it's a bunch of killers in here.



On training so close to where opponent Brendan Allen is:



- I mean, that doesn't change anything though. You know, if I see him out in the street I might just slap him again or whatever.



Again?



- No, not again, but I kind of checked him a bit when we were at the PI. You know, like *chuckle* he came and tried to shake my hand. And it happened so fast that I gave my hand,

but I was like "fuck I didn't just", like I don't like this guy, he's always talking shit about me and stuff. So later I saw him in the cafeteria and he's sitting down there with Strickland

and Curtis. And I'm like "bro, these the guys that knocked you out?" and I went up to them and "hey, these two guys knocked you out so what are you doing, you know, sitting down

here just having fun with them?" And he's like, yeah, you know, I just wanna fight them again so it's cool with me. I say "hey, it's on you. If you like this it's all good" but I also said

that I couldn't do it. And he got all mad and then, you know, went on to cry and stuff. But anyways...



What do you think a win over him brings in this stacked division?



- I got to go out there and put on a great performance. Showing that I'm a changed fighter and that I've just improved during this time. Yeah, just start my climb again. You know,

climb the ladder and get another title shot. Of course that's the goal, but now all my focus is on beating him in the best possible way.



Who do you think deserves to fight DDP for his first title defense of MW belt?



- Izzy will lose any fight if he comes back. He's not gonna win any fight, I'm going to tell you this. Of the top 4 beneath champ he's not gonna win anyone. And I don't think he's

gonna beat Khamzat Chimaev either. No, no, no, I don't think so. He's gonna get taken down, so I mean, if he comes back he's going to lose I think. So they're gonna tell me

that I'm a hater and shit, but to be honest it's true. Like, this game is improving so fast, it's evolving so fast and the grappling level is just getting higher and higher now and I

don't think he can hang. Like taking a year off now in this stage is a lot of time.



- Cannonier should get the title shot but nobody likes Cannonier. Nobody cares about him unfortunately *chuckle*, I don't think anybody is giving him a title shot. He deserves one

to be honest. Being after the media and stuff is like a job, man. Like, some people don't want to do it. It's a whole different job (on top of training).