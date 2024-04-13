Izzy can't stand the shine that Alex is getting

So yesterday I was watching the MMA hour and the interview with Izzy but man halfway through it I couldn't stand it anymore.



Ariel asked him about a 3rd fight with Alex and Izzy said ''Nah this is behind me I'm way past that I already knocked him out''



Like dude... ok yeah you did knock him out but I'm pretty sure he knocked you out twice too. Then they asked him about DDP and he brang the fact that DDP is ''white and not really from africa'' and then just made it a race thing.



I can't stand him anymore tbh. I think he can't get past the fact that he's actually becoming a thing of the past. He can't stand the fact that Alex is headlining UFC 300 and has the belt. Dude is literally a player hater.



Matter of fact I think no matter who you put him against (DDP, Strickland, Alex) he's gonna be an underdog. I think his time is over.



Thoughts?