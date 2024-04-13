Izzy can't stand the shine that Alex is getting

So yesterday I was watching the MMA hour and the interview with Izzy but man halfway through it I couldn't stand it anymore.

Ariel asked him about a 3rd fight with Alex and Izzy said ''Nah this is behind me I'm way past that I already knocked him out''

Like dude... ok yeah you did knock him out but I'm pretty sure he knocked you out twice too. Then they asked him about DDP and he brang the fact that DDP is ''white and not really from africa'' and then just made it a race thing.

I can't stand him anymore tbh. I think he can't get past the fact that he's actually becoming a thing of the past. He can't stand the fact that Alex is headlining UFC 300 and has the belt. Dude is literally a player hater.

Matter of fact I think no matter who you put him against (DDP, Strickland, Alex) he's gonna be an underdog. I think his time is over.

Thoughts?
 
Yeah, he knows he dodged a bullet. He did awesome with that counter on Alex to put him out, because he was getting chewed up to that point.

But neither guy needs the other at this stage. Izzy has some fun fights at MW, and Alex has a ton of potential big matches at the higher classes.
 
I agree. I still think Izzy can have big fights and will do well (even though I favor DDP I don't think he will win easily).

But Izzy really make it hard to like him. Like really.
 
hes literaly the most fighter who is getting title shots everywhere
the man is 1-2 in his last 3 title fight
hes 0-1 in his first fight at LHW (also a title fight)


but weve seen rumors that he could get a title shot at 2 weightclasses if he wanted to

lool pretty sure hes been thinking about this
and cant stand the reality that poatan did what he cant
 
And nothing is wrong with that, many africans would support Izzy against DDP because they are racist
 
Izzy Is sus
 
LMAO @ "the australia fans cheered for Sean and not me cause they're racist"

No you whiny narcissist little twat, they cheered for Sean cause he's actually got natural charisma unlike your cringy ass. I really don't think his ego would let him wrap his head around that. Izzy spent his entire career (personality wise I mean, not fight wise) trying to be something he's not. That week in Australia he had to face the brutal truth about it.
 
I never really cared for Izzy but the in ring bullshit after the DDP win made me actively dislike him... I don't care if I ever see or hear about him again... he could have gone in there and been classy like GSP, with something like -That was the sloppiest win I ever seen, or -my grandma moves better than you, or -your washed the fuck up before you arrived. or something other than dragging our sport down in the gutter like he did...
So yeah...
