Vernon “the Tiger” White was no joke…

Dude had like 80 fights and went toe to toe with Prime Chuck Liddell….
Imagine what he could have been if he was NOT training under Ken Shamrock…
ATT, AKA or even Jackson-Wink could have made him a star.
Sperry was another legend…dude was like a a pioneer in BJJI mentioned this event on here last week i think but he fought in the Caged Combat tournament in Australia in the late 90s. He lost to Mario Sperry in the first round of the tournament, wouldn't shock me if the organisers made sure they were matched up early to knock one of them out!
Did we ever figure out the Liddell KO?
I believe Goldberg said the claw part but i could be mistaken…Rogan is a stoned out idiotWe are forgetting his best contribution in the UFC courtesy of Joe Rogan.
*Vernon getting lit the fuck up, manages to throw an errant punch in return*
VERNON'S CLAWS ARE STILL OUT!
Yes but 24 of those 25 losses could have gone his wayHe was 20-25 when he fought Chuck.
It’s tightOh crap you are probably right. So much of their banter blends together in my mind.
BIG KNEE
HUGE KNEE
BIG KNEE!
Darren Tills not the tapping type!!It’s tight
It’s locked in
He let it go Joe
But it was almost over
He was submitted twelve times and knocked out twice.Yes but 24 of those 25 losses could have gone his way
The best(and by best, i mean the all time dumbest) are:
Oh..
Lmao funny you say Topuria because Bisping and the other British commentator in the Jai Herbert fight were gassing up Herbert a lot saying he was doing the perfect defense before getting sent to absolute hellThe best(and by best, i mean the all time dumbest) are:
You got to believe Roy Jones Jr respects the hands of Forrest Griffin ~ Goldy
I think this is a big mistake(as Topuria was chasing down Volk for the KO)…~ Rogan
At least Bisping is missing an eye…Goldy and all knowing drug addict Rogan are just plain stupid AF.Lmao funny you say Topuria because Bisping and the other British commentator in the Jai Herbert fight were gassing up Herbert a lot saying he was doing the perfect defense before getting sent to absolute hell