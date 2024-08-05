Vernon “the Tiger” White was no joke…

Dude had like 80 fights and went toe to toe with Prime Chuck Liddell….


Imagine what he could have been if he was NOT training under Ken Shamrock…

ATT, AKA or even Jackson-Wink could have made him a star.
 
I mentioned this event on here last week i think but he fought in the Caged Combat tournament in Australia in the late 90s. He lost to Mario Sperry in the first round of the tournament, wouldn't shock me if the organisers made sure they were matched up early to knock one of them out!
 
Dude had like 80 fights and went toe to toe with Prime Chuck Liddell….


Imagine what he could have been if he was NOT training under Ken Shamrock…

ATT, AKA or even Jackson-Wink could have made him a star.
Randomly bringing up mediocre fighters from thirty years ago and pretending they were not mediocre is a very weird gimmick.

It is having the exact opposite effect you are intending.
 
I mentioned this event on here last week i think but he fought in the Caged Combat tournament in Australia in the late 90s. He lost to Mario Sperry in the first round of the tournament, wouldn't shock me if the organisers made sure they were matched up early to knock one of them out!
Sperry was another legend…dude was like a a pioneer in BJJ
 
For the official record:


Vernon "Tiger" White started his career 1-7 in his first 8 and finished it 2-7 in his last 9. His career record is 26-33-2.

He had a solid career as a journeyman and professional opponent for fighters who were actually good, but he was not particularly talented.
 
We are forgetting his best contribution in the UFC courtesy of Joe Rogan.

*Vernon getting lit the fuck up, manages to throw an errant punch in return*

VERNON'S CLAWS ARE STILL OUT!
I believe Goldberg said the claw part but i could be mistaken…Rogan is a stoned out idiot
 
Darren Tills not the tapping type!!
Oh..<{1-17}>
The best(and by best, i mean the all time dumbest) are:

You got to believe Roy Jones Jr respects the hands of Forrest Griffin ~ Goldy

I think this is a big mistake(as Topuria was chasing down Volk for the KO)…~ Rogan
 
The best(and by best, i mean the all time dumbest) are:

You got to believe Roy Jones Jr respects the hands of Forrest Griffin ~ Goldy

I think this is a big mistake(as Topuria was chasing down Volk for the KO)…~ Rogan
Lmao funny you say Topuria because Bisping and the other British commentator in the Jai Herbert fight were gassing up Herbert a lot saying he was doing the perfect defense before getting sent to absolute hell
<lol>
 
Lmao funny you say Topuria because Bisping and the other British commentator in the Jai Herbert fight were gassing up Herbert a lot saying he was doing the perfect defense before getting sent to absolute hell
<lol>
At least Bisping is missing an eye…Goldy and all knowing drug addict Rogan are just plain stupid AF.
 
