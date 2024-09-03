I just thought of a funny story I'd share with you. Maybe I'm putting this in the wrong forum & no it doesn't make me think I'm cool. I just wanted to share it.

I had my ass saved by Vernon 'Tiger' White from a pretty good beating back in May 1993. I just looked at his fight finder & realized it was just 4 months before his pro debut. I was at the Calaveras County fair & trying to break up a fight between my friends & a bunch of guys. I was pulling a guy off of one of my friends when I got pulled down myself. Next thing I know I'm getting kicked in the head by 3 cowboys from all directions. I had my hands protecting my face so I couldn't use them to stand up. Then all of a sudden it stopped & I feel someone pulling me out of there before security could come. I look back & see that 2 of the guys are on the ground & one is holding his face with blood going everywhere. Vernon said he was standing in line for a ride when he saw me getting kicked in the head. I ended up with my temples pretty swollen but it could've been worse.

Luckily I had been friends with Vernon. This was shortly after he had began training with Ken Shamrock. This was way back when MMA was just getting going & those guys probably didn't have a clue as to what hit them.