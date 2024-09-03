Rewatch Vernon Tiger White goes to war with Ian Freeman

Really says a lot about Vernons true level that belies his record, he was thrown in with the Lions from the beginning with only a few months training. One of the toughest old skool fighters to step in there. Same goes for Freeman

Cool old story also I saw on another thread about Vernon.
Intellidamus said:
I just thought of a funny story I'd share with you. Maybe I'm putting this in the wrong forum & no it doesn't make me think I'm cool. I just wanted to share it.
I had my ass saved by Vernon 'Tiger' White from a pretty good beating back in May 1993. I just looked at his fight finder & realized it was just 4 months before his pro debut. I was at the Calaveras County fair & trying to break up a fight between my friends & a bunch of guys. I was pulling a guy off of one of my friends when I got pulled down myself. Next thing I know I'm getting kicked in the head by 3 cowboys from all directions. I had my hands protecting my face so I couldn't use them to stand up. Then all of a sudden it stopped & I feel someone pulling me out of there before security could come. I look back & see that 2 of the guys are on the ground & one is holding his face with blood going everywhere. Vernon said he was standing in line for a ride when he saw me getting kicked in the head. I ended up with my temples pretty swollen but it could've been worse.
Luckily I had been friends with Vernon. This was shortly after he had began training with Ken Shamrock. This was way back when MMA was just getting going & those guys probably didn't have a clue as to what hit them.
Deepdive is worth listening to for old Lions Den stories and his time in Japan and later PRIDE and UFC
 
sabretitan said:
Thanks for posting tis ts. If you like old school stories. Check out tigers interview with lytes out podcast on all the lions den stuff and his Japan,pancrase days. The lytes out library is a goldmine of old school stories.
Yup, the deepdive Lytes out podcast is linked in the above post. They are indeed very good and get into a lot of detail. All of the Lions Den ones are great and Vernon shares some great stories there. A must-listen for anyone who loves the history of the Wild West era.
 
Mad respect to those who showed up for HW at 208lbs
 
