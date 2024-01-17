KowboyMMA
UFC 297 The Aftermath
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 78,309
- Reaction score
- 99,535
The wheels are officially in motion for Vadim Nemkov to transition to the heavyweight division.
Nemkov has vacated his Bellator MMA light heavyweight crown, Sherdog.com confirmed with a promotion official on Wednesday following an initial report from MMAjunkie.com. The 31-year-old will make his his first heavyweight appearance on the Professional Fighters League vs. Bellator main card against former PFL heavyweight winner Bruno Cappelozza on Feb. 24.
Currently No. 1 in Sherdog’s 205-pound rankings, Nemkov has widely been regarded as one of the world’s best light heavyweights regardless of promotion. The Fedorteam representative went unbeaten in 10 Bellator appearances, claiming the belt with a second-round stoppage of Ryan Bader in August 2020. His championship reign spanned five successful defenses, including a run through the organization’s 205-pound grand prix that culminated in a five-round verdict over Corey Anderson at Bellator 288. He owns a 16-2-1 career mark that includes notable wins over the likes of Yoel Romero, Phil Davis (twice), Anderson, Bader, Rafael Carvalho, Liam McGeary and Philipe Lins.
Vadim Nemkov Vacates Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship
The wheels are officially in motion for Vadim Nemkov to transition to the heavyweight division.
www.sherdog.com