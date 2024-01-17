News Vadim Nemkov Vacates Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship

UFC 297 The Aftermath
The wheels are officially in motion for Vadim Nemkov to transition to the heavyweight division.





Nemkov has vacated his Bellator MMA light heavyweight crown, Sherdog.com confirmed with a promotion official on Wednesday following an initial report from MMAjunkie.com. The 31-year-old will make his his first heavyweight appearance on the Professional Fighters League vs. Bellator main card against former PFL heavyweight winner Bruno Cappelozza on Feb. 24.

Currently No. 1 in Sherdog’s 205-pound rankings, Nemkov has widely been regarded as one of the world’s best light heavyweights regardless of promotion. The Fedorteam representative went unbeaten in 10 Bellator appearances, claiming the belt with a second-round stoppage of Ryan Bader in August 2020. His championship reign spanned five successful defenses, including a run through the organization’s 205-pound grand prix that culminated in a five-round verdict over Corey Anderson at Bellator 288. He owns a 16-2-1 career mark that includes notable wins over the likes of Yoel Romero, Phil Davis (twice), Anderson, Bader, Rafael Carvalho, Liam McGeary and Philipe Lins.

KowboyMMA said:
Nemkov will be PFL Heavyweight Champion and fight Ngannou in 2025... you heard it here first
I'm not so sure about that. It really depends on how the Anthony Joshua fight goes. If Ngannou somehow wins that it wouldn't surprise me if he never has another MMA fight. There's no incentive for him to do it as long as he can keep getting high profile boxing match ups
 
IneedSometop said:
I'm not so sure about that. It really depends on how the Anthony Joshua fight goes. If Ngannou somehow wins that it wouldn't surprise me if he never has another MMA fight. There's no incentive for him to do it as long as he can keep getting high profile boxing match ups
They could end up fighting for the PFL Championship , Super Fight Championship , Riydah Championship :)
 
Rumour has it, he is going to.
...
...
...
SUPER FIGHT LEAGUE!!
 
