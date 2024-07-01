  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rumored Usman changed his mind? Now interested in the Shavkat fight

As we all know Usman turned down a Shavkat fight that the UFC had offered him:



“I know he comes down to South Florida and he trains, but it is what it is. I understand he’s a young and hungry contender or what not. But listen, there’s this thing called respect, and you
show the respect in order for you to get the respect. I’m the type of guy who I’ve been to the mountaintop, and then I’ve come down. You saw in that clip, I was helping you out - I was giving
you a look. It’s not one of those things to where you could sit here and say, ‘Oh, I’m so scared of you, I don’t want it’... Listen, I took Khamzat on nine days’ notice. Khamzat was arguably
scarier than him, and he’s been hurt?

"When I do get back into the octagon, I don’t give a flying frick who it is. If it’s Cousin John, if it’s this guy, if it’s that guy, if it’s Shavkat, if it’s JDM, Leon Edwards or if it’s Belal, I don’t care who it is. When I’m ready to step back into the octagon and I want to fight somebody, I don’t give a shit. I’ll fight who I need to fight.”

(source: )

Apparently, after the UFC posted a clip with negotiations of this potential fight - Kamaru felt disrespected by the org and started to increase the intensity of his training sessions. And it seems
that he has reached out to the UFC again to prove that he's not afraid of Shavkat:

 
Usmans the next tony
DG4X5GWJYTPBOKTJVJLPWD2EMU.jpg
 
You're fucking awesome Usman. Definitely don't think you're beating Shavkat at this stage of your career but you're a chad for stepping in there with him either way.
 
Usman is always game to fight anyone.
 
Let's match an 0-1 MW who is on a 3-fight losing streak with the number 4 ranked undefeated MW.
 
usman vs ian garry is the fight to make.
shavkat is next, jdm is out.
colby won't fight anyone and should be stripped, burns is more of a gatekeeper for the top 5 now.
 
