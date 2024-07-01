As we all know Usman turned down a Shavkat fight that the UFC had offered him:







“I know he comes down to South Florida and he trains, but it is what it is. I understand he’s a young and hungry contender or what not. But listen, there’s this thing called respect, and you

show the respect in order for you to get the respect. I’m the type of guy who I’ve been to the mountaintop, and then I’ve come down. You saw in that clip, I was helping you out - I was giving

you a look. It’s not one of those things to where you could sit here and say, ‘Oh, I’m so scared of you, I don’t want it’... Listen, I took Khamzat on nine days’ notice. Khamzat was arguably

scarier than him, and he’s been hurt?



"When I do get back into the octagon, I don’t give a flying frick who it is. If it’s Cousin John, if it’s this guy, if it’s that guy, if it’s Shavkat, if it’s JDM, Leon Edwards or if it’s Belal, I don’t care who it is. When I’m ready to step back into the octagon and I want to fight somebody, I don’t give a shit. I’ll fight who I need to fight.”



(source: )



Apparently, after the UFC posted a clip with negotiations of this potential fight - Kamaru felt disrespected by the org and started to increase the intensity of his training sessions. And it seems

that he has reached out to the UFC again to prove that he's not afraid of Shavkat:



