Media Urijah Faber and co demonstrate the grounded opponent rule change

giphy.gif
 
I like the changes to down opponents. It probably won't happen but I hope the change to the 12 to 6 elbows leads to more fighters trying to GNP instead of just trying to improve position for control time. The goal would be to see more people try and mount to get the 12 to 6 elbows and if not they would try to flow into submissions.
 
Darkavius said:
Did you watch the video sir?
 
Beltran shot the place up right after filming ended
 
Basically they are just making kicks and knees legal when a hand/hands down...but if you're laying on your back or on a knee, and or on your ass knees are still illegal....smh.
 
