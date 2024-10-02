Red Lantern
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2024
- Messages
- 18
- Reaction score
- 103
Pretty neat.
Did you watch the video sir?I like the changes to down opponents. It probably won't happen but I hope the change to the 12 to 6 elbows leads to more fighters trying to GNP instead of just trying to improve position for control time. The goal would be to see more people try and mount to get the 12 to 6 elbows and if not they would try to flow into submissions.
No, that was the rule at that point sir.Does that mean we can change the saint Jones 12-6 elbow on Matt Hamill to a tko?
True. It's a damn shame tho.No, that was the rule at that point sir.
Only thing that could've changed that is Jon knowing and following the rules.
Does that mean we can change the saint Jones 12-6 elbow on Matt Hamill to a tko?