Update On Walmart Effing up the wife's car

Wife brought the car to Walmart for an oil change. They instead drained transmission fluid and added double the oil.

Well, in the end the head blew and the rings were busted. However, Walmart did pay to have it fixed. Transmission was fine as it was driven less than a block.

Subaru dealer basically rebuilt the engine. New head gasket, machined the head, replaced rings, cleaned out the carbon buildup inside the engine, honed the cylinders, removed and inspected the rods and bearings...ect. $6500 in service on the engine but it's basically like new. They replaced a few other things on it too.

But Walmart did cut the check for all of it, to their credit. All in all Walmart paid $2000 for a rental, $6500 for the repair, and $2000 for aggravation.

So the engine is probably actually in better shape now that it was before as it had 75k miles on it and now it's basically rebuilt.

Just in case anyone was curious how this turned out.
 
mjmj said:
Gotta be honest, you made out there. Good deal.
Yup, engine is probably better than it was to start with now. There wasn't any issues with it before this but having new rings, honed cylinders, and cleaning out the carbon has to have make it better than it was.
 
SirRealKiller said:
Yup, engine is probably better than it was to start with now. There wasn't any issues with it before this but having new rings, honed cylinders, and cleaning out the carbon has to have make it better than it was.
Did you just talk to the manager at the Walmart and he took care of it or did you have to get a lawyer to contact corporate and all that jazz?
 
wow, I woulda thought there'd be a long wait/fight for that result. I'm sure you'd still rather have it not happen at all, who knows how well an engine gets rebuilt? I had serious engine damage "repaired" for my van to not even run 5000 more miles.
 
Pliny Pete said:
Did you just talk to the manager at the Walmart and he took care of it or did you have to get a lawyer to contact corporate and all that jazz?
Well the wife is smart enough to know something is wrong. She went out to go start the car to go home and it was billowing smoke right away. She got out and went right back in and called for the manager. The manager talked to the tech, looked at the car, and looked at the video from the service bay so he knew what happened right away. The key here is that she didn't drive it like that and all of the tech's mistakes were on camera. I have heard of other cases where people had the same thing happen but they drove their car around like that or there wasn't any proof on video of what was done and those claims were not paid. Have to give the manager at Walmart credit, he took full responsibility right away for the issue. They have an insurance company that covers them for these sorts of problems. The manager made it clear that it was their fault and it should be 100% paid for.
 
mozfonky said:
wow, I woulda thought there'd be a long wait/fight for that result. I'm sure you'd still rather have it not happen at all, who knows how well an engine gets rebuilt? I had serious engine damage "repaired" for my van to not even run 5000 more miles.
Well, in this case the only thing wrong was the head gasket and the rings. The work was all done at a Subaru dealership and their work is warrantied. I would be more suspicious if was not a Subaru dealer due to boxer engines being different.
 
Glad to hear, TS.

Sounds like you guys made out well after the fact.
 
