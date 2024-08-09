Update On Walmart Effing up the wife's car

Pliny Pete said: Did you just talk to the manager at the Walmart and he took care of it or did you have to get a lawyer to contact corporate and all that jazz? Click to expand...

Well the wife is smart enough to know something is wrong. She went out to go start the car to go home and it was billowing smoke right away. She got out and went right back in and called for the manager. The manager talked to the tech, looked at the car, and looked at the video from the service bay so he knew what happened right away. The key here is that she didn't drive it like that and all of the tech's mistakes were on camera. I have heard of other cases where people had the same thing happen but they drove their car around like that or there wasn't any proof on video of what was done and those claims were not paid. Have to give the manager at Walmart credit, he took full responsibility right away for the issue. They have an insurance company that covers them for these sorts of problems. The manager made it clear that it was their fault and it should be 100% paid for.