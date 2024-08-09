Update On Walmart Effing up the wife's car

SirRealKiller
SOOTHSAYER
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 2, 2009
- Messages
- 2,515
- Reaction score
- 2,300
Wife brought the car to Walmart for an oil change. They instead drained transmission fluid and added double the oil.
Well, in the end the head blew and the rings were busted. However, Walmart did pay to have it fixed. Transmission was fine as it was driven less than a block.
Subaru dealer basically rebuilt the engine. New head gasket, machined the head, replaced rings, cleaned out the carbon buildup inside the engine, honed the cylinders, removed and inspected the rods and bearings...ect. $6500 in service on the engine but it's basically like new. They replaced a few other things on it too.
But Walmart did cut the check for all of it, to their credit. All in all Walmart paid $2000 for a rental, $6500 for the repair, and $2000 for aggravation.
So the engine is probably actually in better shape now that it was before as it had 75k miles on it and now it's basically rebuilt.
Just in case anyone was curious how this turned out.
Well, in the end the head blew and the rings were busted. However, Walmart did pay to have it fixed. Transmission was fine as it was driven less than a block.
Subaru dealer basically rebuilt the engine. New head gasket, machined the head, replaced rings, cleaned out the carbon buildup inside the engine, honed the cylinders, removed and inspected the rods and bearings...ect. $6500 in service on the engine but it's basically like new. They replaced a few other things on it too.
But Walmart did cut the check for all of it, to their credit. All in all Walmart paid $2000 for a rental, $6500 for the repair, and $2000 for aggravation.
So the engine is probably actually in better shape now that it was before as it had 75k miles on it and now it's basically rebuilt.
Just in case anyone was curious how this turned out.