Darkavius said: I want to agree with what you are saying but if I had a family member or a really close friend whose life was affected because the company did some sketchy bullshit to deny that member coverage I am not sure what my thinking would be but I would want to do something to the company. Click to expand...

Believe me I know but if you truely want to get back at the system bring your story public and talk about the horrors they put you through if that was the case. Based on what I have heard these guys are some of the scummiest people at the helm of these companies most don't even have a medical degree just high paid bean counters from the back of their limos. Some of these guys make upto 1/4 billion a year with stock options. These are the things that need to be called out.