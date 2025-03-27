Federal authorities arrested a leader of the violent Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang in Virginia on Thursday, Trump administration officials said.The FBI, along with state and local authorities, took the 24-year-old suspect into custody in Prince William County, Virginia. He was identified as one of the top three leaders of the Salvadoran MS-13 gang, Attorney General Pamela Bondi said during a news conference after the arrest was made.Bondi did not identify the suspect, but said he was living in the United States illegally. She said he was recruited by the gang at an early age and was head of the gang's operation on the East Coast."The bad guy is in jail," Bondi said, noting that the suspect lived just 35 miles (56 km) from Washington. "America is safer today because of one of the top domestic terrorists in MS-13 ... is off the streets."Federal law enforcement officers captured an alleged “major leader” of the MS-13 gang Thursday morning, President Donald Trump said on social media.“Just captured a major leader of MS13,” he wrote. The alleged 24-year-old gang member, who was arrested in Prince William County, has not yet been publicly named and is expected to face charges in the Eastern District of Virginia.Donald Trump's administration caught this guy in two months what was the Biden administration doing for the past four years?It's good he is going to prison hopefully his fellow gang members can join him.