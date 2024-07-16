International Unexpected Olympic mascot: "It looks like a clitoris"

It has been praised in the French media for its resemblance to a clitoris
The Olympic mascot that is.

Who is behind this? The Illuminati, the Jews or somebody's mom?

First the pooping the Seine and now this.

f7146c3f-d931-4453-a1d7-3c27ff06ddd9.jpeg
 
It's the French revolution hat but yeah they knew what they were doing.
 
It was designed as clitoris.

There's NOTHING unexpected here.
 
Is it wrong or right?


Also what happens if you hug the mascot?
Are you a sex offender or is it alrite
 
650lb Sumo said:
Phrygian Cap

GettyImages-152231179-569d6aa.jpg
Ok, that makes sense. I was thinking it was supposed to be a cutesy Eiffel tower, but red. Still, what a ridiculous mascot.


Misha will always be the best mascot!

image.png
 
Got some insider info. They are actual laboratory mutated, overgrown clitorises, that "they" try to show to people, so that we get used to being surrounded by giant mutant clits.
For very obvious reasons, I won't explain it and insult every sherdogger’s intelligence.
 
