Shit is about to hit the fan in France
"To prove that the Seine is clean enough to host some of the sports during the Paris Olympics later this summer, both Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and President Emmanuel Macron have promised to swim in the river, writes Sky News.
But many French people think that the sums spent on the Olympics could have been spent on solving social problems, and they are now threatening to poop in the river before the politicians' swims.
The movement behind the demonstration uses the hashtag #JeChieDansLaSeineLe23Juin (I poop in the Seine on June 23). The movement's slogan is: They put us in the shit, now it's their turn to be in our shit."
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I think this is a shitty thing to do!
