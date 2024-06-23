  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

International Frenchmen threaten to poop in Seine before Macron's swim

Shit is about to hit the fan in France


"To prove that the Seine is clean enough to host some of the sports during the Paris Olympics later this summer, both Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and President Emmanuel Macron have promised to swim in the river, writes Sky News.

But many French people think that the sums spent on the Olympics could have been spent on solving social problems, and they are now threatening to poop in the river before the politicians' swims.

The movement behind the demonstration uses the hashtag #JeChieDansLaSeineLe23Juin (I poop in the Seine on June 23). The movement's slogan is: They put us in the shit, now it's their turn to be in our shit."

I think this is a shitty thing to do! :mad:
 
Nothing like fucking up your own nature to show politicians

Should just start a weekly riot as usual
 
Well Louis XIV used to swim in the Seine a lot, and there certainly was shit in there then.
 
lol This is going to be fun.
So many social problems yet they opt to find it important to spend huge money for this Olympic while Macron wants to send them to Ukraine.
 
You’re welcome.
I heard that Tr7mp has hookers pee on Him in the Seine every time he visits France and always drops a deuce when he’s finishing up.
You heard it here first. Adam schiff has the irrefutable evidence.
 
I saw that movie Under Paris on Netflix.

It sucked.
You should watch Forget Paris next.

I had my mom take me to see it in the theater as a kid because I thought it was going to be a movie about NBA refereeing. Instead it was just a love story about two middle aged people. It sucked.
 


Meh no big deal, you swim there every Sunday
 
