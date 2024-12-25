Undefeated Prospect gets UFC contract for Christmas





Merry Christmas, Sherbums! While we were unwrapping presents, the UFC was handing out contracts—one of them going to undefeated knockout artist Alice Pereira! At just 6-0 with 5 KOs, she’s already making waves, and this UFC signing adds another exciting name to the women’s divisions.



Alice Pereira, for those who don’t know, is known for her explosive power and aggressive style. With 5 knockouts in 6 fights, she’s shown that she’s not here to play it safe.





This Christmas signing couldn’t be more perfect. The UFC clearly sees big potential in her, and fans should, too. So, what do you think, Sherbums? Can Alice Pereira bring the same destructive energy to the UFC? Is she a future star in the making, or will the jump in competition test her limits?