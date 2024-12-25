Undefeated Prospect gets UFC contract for Christmas

Merry Christmas, Sherbums! While we were unwrapping presents, the UFC was handing out contracts—one of them going to undefeated knockout artist Alice Pereira! At just 6-0 with 5 KOs, she’s already making waves, and this UFC signing adds another exciting name to the women’s divisions.

Alice Pereira, for those who don’t know, is known for her explosive power and aggressive style. With 5 knockouts in 6 fights, she’s shown that she’s not here to play it safe.


This Christmas signing couldn’t be more perfect. The UFC clearly sees big potential in her, and fans should, too. So, what do you think, Sherbums? Can Alice Pereira bring the same destructive energy to the UFC? Is she a future star in the making, or will the jump in competition test her limits?
 
Seems she has been competing at 135.

I have a hunch they will match her up with new signee Kennedy Freeman, the daughter of Ian the Machine.

www.tapology.com

Kennedy Freeman ("The Machine 2.0") | MMA Fighter Page | Tapology

Kennedy "The Machine 2.0" Freeman (6-0-0) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of Stanley, England and the #2nd ranked Womens Pound for Pound in United Kingdom & Ireland. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

6-0 vs 6-0, on the London card
 
120622_Dana_White_12_Days_Of_Giving_Clean_Hero.jpeg
 
She isn't really any good yet but if brought along the right way she definitely has a championship level ceiling. She reminds me of Megan Anderson but a good bit more athletic.

I gotta laugh though at her signing being framed as a "christmas present". If anything this is the kind of prospect the UFC should be paying a bit more for given the scarcity of regional talent, especially young talent, in this division.
 
Didn't he turn away a girl who was 20 and 8-0 for being to young but then signs a 19 year old who's 6-0? Weird
 
I can’t believe it, but is the UFC actually going to build their women’s 135 division? I feel like they’ve been signing a lot of girls for that division lately.
 
Okay... soooooo... no moving WMMA back to Invicta for Christmas then???

Fuck you Dana Claus.
 
