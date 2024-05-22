  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a national election on Wednesday for the 4th of July, saying Britons would be able to choose their future in a vote his Conservatives are widely expected to lose to the opposition Labour Party after 14 years in power.

Ending months of speculation as to when he would call a new vote, Sunak, 44, stood outside his Downing Street office in pouring rain and called the election several months earlier than expected - a risky strategy with his party far behind Labour in the opinion polls.

_133335670_c658e8d3225f150b9fe36c6fc3fa8bf6d0f880dd.jpg


Almost shouting to be heard above an anthem of Labour's election victory in 1997 under former prime minister Tony Blair being played by protesters outside Downing Street's gates, Sunak listed what he said were his achievements in government, not only as prime minister but also as a former finance minister.

"Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future and decide whether it wants to build on the progress we have made or risk going back to square one and no certainty," he said. "Over the next few weeks, I will fight for every vote, I will earn your trust and I will prove to you that only a Conservative government led by me will not put our hard-earned economic stability at risk."

Sunak heads into the election not only trailing far behind Labour in the opinion polls but also somewhat isolated from some in his party, increasingly dependent on a small team of advisers to steer him through what is set to be an ugly campaign.

1-11-910x1024.png


But he seems to have decided that, with some economic gains, such as falling inflation, and an economy growing at its fastest pace in almost three years, now is the time to take a risk and present his agenda for a new term formally to voters.

"Labour want you to think that this election is over before it has even begun," Sunak told a rally, hosted in an east London exhibition centre and attended by senior ministers and supporters, hours after the formal election announcement. The British people are going to show Labour that they don't take too kindly to being taken for granted."
 
Nigel Farage pulls out of BBC interview at last minute amid Hitler row

‘Panorama’ special postponed as Reform UK party faces row over candidate who claimed UK would have been ‘better off’ if it had ‘taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality’ instead of fighting the Nazis
Horrific moment Nigel Farage is pelted with objects by attacker

Dramatic footage shows a man in a red hoodie flinging objects at the Reform leader from an area that had been cordoned off by builders working on a shop, before he was grabbed.
Woman facing charges after Nigel Farage milkshake incident in Clacton

A 25-year-old woman is due in court in July after the Reform UK leader had a drink thrown over him.
Nigel Farage assumed leadership of Reform UK on the 3rd of June. Reform UK was founded as the Brexit Party in 2018. It is the furthest right of the mainstream political parties. Farage has been attacked twice since taking the reins of Reform UK:

On Tuesday the 4th of June 25 year old OnlyFans model Victoria Thomas-Bowen, a Labour supporter, threw a banana milkshake on him in Clacton

2024-nigel-farage-monday-said-906929292.jpg


and today a protestor threw a coffee cup and wet cement at him in Barnsley (some accounts say no cement was thrown). Farage was touring on the open top deck of his campaign bus, having been advised by police not to campaign in Barnsley on foot.

SEI208267698.jpg


horrific-moment-nigel-farage-stoned-908675691.jpg


TELEMMGLPICT000381345969_17181078264410_trans_NvBQzQNjv4Bqdn9JZIMYjKPpbqHFQmgCslXWBklAC8LL8aQqQGFf2jY.jpeg


TELEMMGLPICT000381352005_17181171095400_trans_NvBQzQNjv4BqHps5lUliYIqgcK9S7R5oO3bnyqyMdrjCbPq_kIjcwCM.jpeg


Nigel Farage has pulled out of a high-profile BBC interview as his Reform UK party faces a row over whether the UK should have appeased Hitler.

The former UKIP leader was due to take part in a Panorama special with Nick Robinson, set to have been broadcast on Tuesday night.

But it has been pulled from the schedule and postponed, despite Mr Farage continuing to campaign in Barnsley and Nottinghamshire.

It comes less than 24 hours after it emerged one of his candidates claimed the country would have been 'far better' off if it had 'taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality' instead of fighting the Nazis.

Ian Gribbin,

skynews-ian-gribbin-reform-uk_6578114.jpg


who is standing in Bexhill and Battle, also described Winston Churchill as 'abysmal' and praised Russian president Vladimir Putin, according to the BBC.

He also claimed online that women were the 'sponging gender' and should be 'deprived of health care'.

Mr Gribbin is reported to have posted on the Unherd website in 2022 that: 'Britain would be in a far better state today had we taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality … but oh no Britain’s warped mindset values weird notions of international morality rather than looking after its own people.'

The same month he wrote that the UK should 'exorcise the cult of Churchill and recognise that in both policy and military strategy, he was abysmal'.

The previous month he criticised women, writing: 'Do you think you could actually work and pay for it all too like good citizens? Men pay 80% of tax – women spend 80% of tax revenue. On aggregate as a group you only take from society. Less complaining please from the ‘sponging gender’.'
 
