Nigel Farage assumed leadership of Reform UK on the 3rd of June. Reform UK was founded as the Brexit Party in 2018. It is the furthest right of the mainstream political parties. Farage has been attacked twice since taking the reins of Reform UK:On Tuesday the 4th of June 25 year old OnlyFans model Victoria Thomas-Bowen, a Labour supporter, threw a banana milkshake on him in Clactonand today a protestor threw a coffee cup and wet cement at him in Barnsley (some accounts say no cement was thrown). Farage was touring on the open top deck of his campaign bus, having been advised by police not to campaign in Barnsley on foot.Nigel Farage has pulled out of a high-profile BBC interview as his Reform UK party faces a row over whether the UK should have appeased Hitler.The former UKIP leader was due to take part in a Panorama special with Nick Robinson, set to have been broadcast on Tuesday night.But it has been pulled from the schedule and postponed, despite Mr Farage continuing to campaign in Barnsley and Nottinghamshire.It comes less than 24 hours after it emerged one of his candidates claimed the country would have been 'far better' off if it had 'taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality' instead of fighting the Nazis.Ian Gribbin,who is standing in Bexhill and Battle, also described Winston Churchill as 'abysmal' and praised Russian president Vladimir Putin, according to the BBC.He also claimed online that women were the 'sponging gender' and should be 'deprived of health care'.Mr Gribbin is reported to have posted on the Unherd website in 2022 that: 'Britain would be in a far better state today had we taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality … but oh no Britain’s warped mindset values weird notions of international morality rather than looking after its own people.'The same month he wrote that the UK should 'exorcise the cult of Churchill and recognise that in both policy and military strategy, he was abysmal'.The previous month he criticised women, writing: 'Do you think you could actually work and pay for it all too like good citizens? Men pay 80% of tax – women spend 80% of tax revenue. On aggregate as a group you only take from society. Less complaining please from the ‘sponging gender’.'