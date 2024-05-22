650lb Sumo
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a national election on Wednesday for the 4th of July, saying Britons would be able to choose their future in a vote his Conservatives are widely expected to lose to the opposition Labour Party after 14 years in power.
Ending months of speculation as to when he would call a new vote, Sunak, 44, stood outside his Downing Street office in pouring rain and called the election several months earlier than expected - a risky strategy with his party far behind Labour in the opinion polls.
Almost shouting to be heard above an anthem of Labour's election victory in 1997 under former prime minister Tony Blair being played by protesters outside Downing Street's gates, Sunak listed what he said were his achievements in government, not only as prime minister but also as a former finance minister.
"Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future and decide whether it wants to build on the progress we have made or risk going back to square one and no certainty," he said. "Over the next few weeks, I will fight for every vote, I will earn your trust and I will prove to you that only a Conservative government led by me will not put our hard-earned economic stability at risk."
Sunak heads into the election not only trailing far behind Labour in the opinion polls but also somewhat isolated from some in his party, increasingly dependent on a small team of advisers to steer him through what is set to be an ugly campaign.
But he seems to have decided that, with some economic gains, such as falling inflation, and an economy growing at its fastest pace in almost three years, now is the time to take a risk and present his agenda for a new term formally to voters.
"Labour want you to think that this election is over before it has even begun," Sunak told a rally, hosted in an east London exhibition centre and attended by senior ministers and supporters, hours after the formal election announcement. The British people are going to show Labour that they don't take too kindly to being taken for granted."