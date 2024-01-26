UFC300 card is disapointing so far

ehxsur

ehxsur

I mean, look at the UFC100 and 200 cards

you got fights like (jones) AS vs cormier , lesnar mir, gsp alves, bisping hendo, lesnar hunt, aldo edgar

This UFC300 card is quite disapointing so far, gaethje vs max is the only fight im excited for

Honeslty DDP as a main event is hilarious, he barely deserve to be on the card, so as the main event ....
 
It's a good card. The problem is that dana was tellling fans that every fight would be a main event level fight and the first prelim would blow peoples minds and it would be the deepest card ever.

Fans for some reason believed him lol. I still think 299 is better, but we'll see. 300 isn't done
 
It's shite. For a landmark event to celebrate such a monumental occasion. It should be nothing but the biggest names legend after legend.
The silly cunts have stacked 299 more impressively than 300 lmfao
I reckon all the big names they approach are declining. After all they are likely being expected to bow down and kiss Dana's feet at the " great honour" of the opportunity. They are being paid no more. Still peanuts so from a fighters stand point. If the timeline doesn't cut it and I'm not getting no extra financial incentive, then fuck that shit.
 
Not getting myself worked up over tings I can't control, just make it an active card and I'll watch.

tumblr_lzkavxde5R1r8bv6no1_400.gif
 
Brock vs Hunt, DC vs Anderson, & Aldo vs Edgar were not super hyped at the time. Brock's return was a little bit but Aldo/Edgar was for a fake belt & Aldo had lost most of his hype. DC vs Anderson was thrown together last second & nobody cared because we all knew Anderson was washed & coming off of a major surgery that forced him from 198. Not too mention the disappointment of losing Jones.

The revisionist history here is very thick
 
There are some good fights, however it needs a really excellent main event to make it special, and also another great fight for the main card.

Apparently there are 2 more fights to be added which are supposed to be big.. but I'll wait and see.
 
200 wasn't really all that spectacular and was headlined by a WMMA fight. Would much rather see Oliveira vs Tsarukyan than some shit like DC vs Anderson
 
This card started out really well, Prochazka in early prelims? Awesome
Arman vs Charles ? Wonderfull
A lot of others great match ups.

But the last 4 figths announced are Cody Garbage vs Figgy and 3 WMMA figths... Cmon... That's the exact recipe to completely ruin a legendary event.
 
Most of the fights on the card would be a co-main event. I'm stoked for a card full of comains, but also doesn't even seem on the level of a event that comes every 8 years.
 
If you look at 299+300, you get 2 amazing PPVs back to back. They are both stacked to shreds. I have no issues with the card (s)
 
It’s only missing a main event, no doubt UFC is looking to put on something huge. They usually don’t disappoint in these spots, also the Brock fight wasn’t announced until ufc 299 PPV.

Im being optimistically patient right now card still isn’t until sometime in April anyway
 
