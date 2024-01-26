UFC300 card is disapointing so far

ehxsur
I mean, look at the UFC100 and 200 cards
you got fights like (jones) AS vs cormier , lesnar mir, gsp alves, bisping hendo, lesnar hunt, aldo edgar
This UFC300 card is quite disapointing so far, gaethje vs max is the only fight im excited for
Honeslty DDP as a main event is hilarious, he barely deserve to be on the card, so as the main event ....
