C0NCH3TO said: Bernabeu has a capacity of 80k people. It would be a huge bet trying to fill that place. And don’t get me started with their their €300+ nosebleeds. Spain’s economy is third world country type of shit, sure they’ll break the bank for football cause it’s the no1 sport out there but mma? lol. Click to expand...

The article doesn’t mention the Bernabéu directly, but it’s obvious that is one of the stadiums they’re speaking of in Madrid. The other has to be the Metropolitano where Atlético de Madrid plays, but they’re both fully booked.Agreed, there’s no way the majority of Spanish fans will break the bank for a UFC event. Sure there’s the novelty of it being a one time opportunity, but there’s no way they would pay €300+ for nosebleeds when they can pay €300+ and be near the front row for a football game which is their main hobby.