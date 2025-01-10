  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to it's more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Rumored UFC Spain not happening in 2025?

Bernabeu has a capacity of 80k people. It would be a huge bet trying to fill that place. And don’t get me started with their their €300+ nosebleeds. Spain’s economy is third world country type of shit, sure they’ll break the bank for football cause it’s the no1 sport out there but mma? lol.
 
"Barcelona refusing to host a UFC event because Ilia is a Real Madrid fan"

i read months ago that they dont want a host a violent sport, barcelona is leftist as hell

also spain is the land of administrative issues and permissions, it wont be easy to set up an event
 
Last edited:
C0NCH3TO said:
Bernabeu has a capacity of 80k people. It would be a huge bet trying to fill that place. And don’t get me started with their their €300+ nosebleeds. Spain’s economy is third world country type of shit, sure they’ll break the bank for football cause it’s the no1 sport out there but mma? lol.
Click to expand...
The article doesn’t mention the Bernabéu directly, but it’s obvious that is one of the stadiums they’re speaking of in Madrid. The other has to be the Metropolitano where Atlético de Madrid plays, but they’re both fully booked.

Agreed, there’s no way the majority of Spanish fans will break the bank for a UFC event. Sure there’s the novelty of it being a one time opportunity, but there’s no way they would pay €300+ for nosebleeds when they can pay €300+ and be near the front row for a football game which is their main hobby.
 
Goatenstein said:
Champs from lesser nations always declare an event for their home country when it's never even a possibility.
Click to expand...
I wouldn’t say a UFC event in Spain is that farfetched. MMA has grown exponentially in Spain in recent years. Promotions like WOW and WAR have drawn decent crowds to their events.

One thing that is odd about Spanish and French MMA is how long fighters compete as amateurs. There’s fighters who’re in their mid 20’s with 20+ amateur bouts who continue to compete as amateurs instead of competing professionally. It doesn’t make any sense. I don’t think I’ve ever seen an MMA card from Spain where all of the fights were pro. It’s usually 14 fight cards with 8 being amateurs and only 6 or so being pro fights.
 
Don't really care. Just want to see the champ be active instead of fighting every 8-9 months while he's healthy.
 
C0NCH3TO said:
Bernabeu has a capacity of 80k people. It would be a huge bet trying to fill that place. And don’t get me started with their their €300+ nosebleeds. Spain’s economy is third world country type of shit, sure they’ll break the bank for football cause it’s the no1 sport out there but mma? lol.
Click to expand...

Only futbol and Power Slap are big enough to fill that arena
 
"Barcelona refusing to host a UFC event because Ilia is a Real Madrid fan"

How fucking petty... Oh wait they're leftist... HA! real 'shocker' there
 
Can't see a Georgian bloke selling out a stadium in Spain anytime soon tbh.
 
So we're adding UFC Spain along with the other places where we won't see events at.

UFC Hawaii
UFC Russia
UFC Africa
UFC Spain
 
Fighters always ask and act like UFC is going to do big shows in countries they've never been in, just never seems to work out. Seeing how they never had Conor in Ireland or Ngannou/Usman/Izzy in Africa, I expect you have to be bigger than Conor to make it happen.
 
VinceArch said:
So we're adding UFC Spain along with the other places where we won't see events at.

UFC Hawaii
UFC Russia
UFC Africa
UFC Spain
Click to expand...

UFC has had events in Russia, they just won't be going back any time soon until long after the Russia / Ukraine stuff ends.
 
Look I agree that stadiums have people too far from the fighters to see properly, but that's already true of the nosebleed seats at our existing PPV arenas

We should think of it like Esports - watching via the screen in the arena is how they had 40,000 viewers in the Seoul World Cup Stadium watching League of Legends. Just do that but with UFC
 
STAY GOLD said:
The article doesn’t mention the Bernabéu directly, but it’s obvious that is one of the stadiums they’re speaking of in Madrid. The other has to be the Metropolitano where Atlético de Madrid plays, but they’re both fully booked.

Agreed, there’s no way the majority of Spanish fans will break the bank for a UFC event. Sure there’s the novelty of it being a one time opportunity, but there’s no way they would pay €300+ for nosebleeds when they can pay €300+ and be near the front row for a football game which is their main hobby.
Click to expand...

I live and train in Spain. Spaniards here are CRAZY for Ilia, especially casuals. I have no doubt, whatsoever, that he'd fill a stadium, at least for his first defense. Pretty much anywhere in Spain. He's already a household name and has huge drawing power here.

Stadiums already being booked for football is another story altogether. . . .
 
Prices are a bit high for the rest of the world.
 
Qays Stetkevich said:
I live and train in Spain. Spaniards here are CRAZY for Ilia, especially casuals. I have no doubt, whatsoever, that he'd fill a stadium, at least for his first defense. Pretty much anywhere in Spain. He's already a household name and has huge drawing power here.

Stadiums already being booked for football is another story altogether. . . .
Click to expand...
Curious, which gym do you train at?

I’ve been following Spanish MMA for a while now. Mostly through WOW, but I’ve seen some of the fights from the few WAR events and such.

There’s some good fighters in Spain the UFC can sign to fill up the prelims at least.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jackleeb
The perfect MMA timeline through 2025...
Replies
1
Views
319
Reach4theSky
Reach4theSky
Black9
BOLDEST 2025 UFC Prediction(s)?!
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
2K
Black9
Black9
WoozyFailGuy
2025 dream signings?
Replies
7
Views
371
UkraineFreightTrain
UkraineFreightTrain
K
Media 2024: UFC continues monstrous growth in fans and massive profits
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,041
Messages
56,754,537
Members
175,387
Latest member
khoulouud sehli

Share this page

Back
Top