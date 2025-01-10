The article doesn’t mention the Bernabéu directly, but it’s obvious that is one of the stadiums they’re speaking of in Madrid. The other has to be the Metropolitano where Atlético de Madrid plays, but they’re both fully booked.Bernabeu has a capacity of 80k people. It would be a huge bet trying to fill that place. And don’t get me started with their their €300+ nosebleeds. Spain’s economy is third world country type of shit, sure they’ll break the bank for football cause it’s the no1 sport out there but mma? lol.
I wouldn’t say a UFC event in Spain is that farfetched. MMA has grown exponentially in Spain in recent years. Promotions like WOW and WAR have drawn decent crowds to their events.Champs from lesser nations always declare an event for their home country when it's never even a possibility.
So we're adding UFC Spain along with the other places where we won't see events at.
UFC Hawaii
UFC Russia
UFC Africa
UFC Spain
Agreed, there’s no way the majority of Spanish fans will break the bank for a UFC event. Sure there’s the novelty of it being a one time opportunity, but there’s no way they would pay €300+ for nosebleeds when they can pay €300+ and be near the front row for a football game which is their main hobby.
Curious, which gym do you train at?I live and train in Spain. Spaniards here are CRAZY for Ilia, especially casuals. I have no doubt, whatsoever, that he'd fill a stadium, at least for his first defense. Pretty much anywhere in Spain. He's already a household name and has huge drawing power here.
Stadiums already being booked for football is another story altogether. . . .